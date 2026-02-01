Round-table held in Saint Petersburg to discuss CPV's 14th National Congress outcomes

MOSCOW — A round-table discussion has been held in Saint Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, to brief participants on and analyse the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), and at the same time, to celebrate the CPV’s 96th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 – 2026).

Speaking at the event on January 30, Vice Chairman of Saint Petersburg’s Committee for External Relations Vyacheslav Kalganov affirmed that the Congress was a political event of decisive significance to all aspects of Việt Nam's social life, as well as the country’s development path over the next five years and beyond.

Representatives of both sides delivered presentations on the role of CPV congresses throughout Việt Nam's development stages, the significance of policies for overseas Vietnamese and the promotion of great national unity, as well as the role of each segment of the expatriate community in fostering and developing an integrated community that remains connected to the homeland.

Russian officials and scholars showed strong interest in Việt Nam's foreign policy and development-oriented diplomacy, particularly its top national policy of regarding science and technology as a key driving force for national development, and innovation and digital transformation as decisive factors in realising socio-economic development goals.

This has become a major source of motivation not only for more than 800 Vietnamese students, postgraduates and doctoral researchers studying at universities in the Russian city, known as a cradle of scientific research, but has also attracted the attention of leading businesses and scientific organisations in Saint Petersburg in their plans to expand cooperation with Việt Nam.

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Russia, Kalganov said the outcomes of the CPV’s 14th National Congress are diverse and comprehensive, deserving of deeper discussion. He noted that the committee plans to organise thematic seminars at least once every two months, with one venue being the Việt Nam Cultural Centre at Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia (Herzen University) – a project inaugurated in 2025 by Madam Ngô Phương Ly, the spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm – to facilitate discussions and learning from Việt Nam's strategies and policies in the development of science, medicine, technology, culture and mass mobilisation work.

Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies under Herzen University, Prof. Dr. Andrey Vassoevych, quoted Party General Secretary Tô Lâm as stressing the urgent task of building a truly clean and strong Party and resolutely fighting corruption. He affirmed that Việt Nam's anti-corruption campaign is a fight against enemies within the country. According to the professor, this is precisely the strength of the Communist Party of Vietnam in affirming its position as the leading force of the nation. — VNA/VNS