 NA Chairman meets with former leaders in Cần Thơ City

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Sunday had a meeting with former leaders of central agencies, Military Region 9 and Cần Thơ as part of his trip to the Mekong Delta city.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết) of the Year of the Horse.

Addressing the gathering, NA Chairman Mẫn conveyed the warm regards and New Year greetings of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to the city’s incumbent and former leaders and all residents of Cần Thơ.

Briefing participants on the nation's situation, he said that despite numerous challenges in 2025, including complicated developments of natural disasters and floods, the country recorded many important and comprehensive achievements under the Party’s leadership, the Government’s decisive management and the unity of the people.

Economic growth reached 8.02 per cent, while the size of the economy was estimated at around US$514 billion. Per capita income stood at $5,026, exceeding the target set by the central authorities. State budget revenue reached approximately VNĐ2.6 quadrillion (about $100 billion), the highest level to date, with all 15 socio-economic targets met or exceeded.

External trade remained a bright spot, with total import-export turnover hitting a record high of about $930 billion. The poverty rate fell to 1.3 per cent, the lowest level in history. Transport infrastructure continued to be strengthened, with around 3,000km of expressways under construction nationwide, alongside the accelerated implementation of major national projects, he noted.

The NA leader highlighted the approval of investment in 248 ethnic boarding schools in mountainous provinces, reflecting the Party and State’s deep concern for ethnic minority communities. In social security, decisive policies were rolled out, notably the programme to eliminate makeshift and dilapidated housing, with around 344,000 houses nationwide. Some 36,000 houses damaged by storms and floods were rebuilt in time for Tet.

He affirmed that national defence and security have been firmly safeguarded, the political and social environment remained stable, foreign affairs achieved important results, and Vietnam’s international standing continued to rise.

Regarding the building of the Party and the political system, he said 2025 marked a major step in organisational restructuring and streamlining, while efforts to combat corruption, negative phenomena and wastefulness were intensified and carried out without exceptions, strengthening public and international confidence.

He also pointed out shortcomings, including unsynchronised infrastructure investment, particularly in the Mekong Delta, slow agricultural restructuring and limited application of science and technology. Living conditions in some remote and ethnic minority areas remained difficult, while education and healthcare quality was uneven in certain localities.

Looking ahead, he stressed that the key task in 2026 is the thorough implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. He urged Can Tho to develop a concrete action programme aligned with local realities and to adopt detailed plans for socio-economic development, ensuring double-digit growth.

The city was also asked to successfully organise the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term on March 15, 2026, improve the quality of officials, especially at the grassroots level, and effectively implement the Party’s strategic resolutions.

Noting that Can Tho has benefited from major resolutions of the Politburo and the NA and that its development space has expanded following its merger with Sóc Trăng and Hậu Giang provinces, the NA Chairman urged the city to proactively propose specific mechanisms and policies to create stronger development momentum.

Ahead of the Lunar New Year, he called on all authorities at all levels and from all sectors to organise Tet in a joyful, safe, economical and healthy manner, while paying greater attention to policy beneficiaries and poor households.

On the occasion, the NA leader wished the Party Organisation, administration and people of Can Tho continued successes in 2026 and extended New Year wishes of good health and happiness to the city’s leaders and former leaders.

Earlier the same day, the NA Chairman Mẫn visited the family of late Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Lê Phước Thọ and offered incense in his memory. Tho, with more than 70 years of Party membership, made significant contributions to Party building and the renewal process and was remembered as a model of dedication and steadfastness. — VNA/VNS