NA Chairman chairs Party membership badge award ceremony

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday chaired a ceremony to present 45-year and 30-year Party membership badges to members of the NA Party Committee.

At the event, Chairman Mẫn, who is also Politburo member and Secretary of the NA Party Committee, presented the 45-year Party membership badge to Dương Thanh Bình, member of the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee, member of the NA Standing Committee, and Chairman of the NA Committee for Public Aspirations and Supervision.

Meanwhile, Politburo member, Standing Deputy Secretary of the NA Party Committee, and NA Standing Vice Chairman Đỗ Văn Chiến presented the 30-year Party membership badge to Phùng Khánh Tài, Deputy Secretary of the NA Party Committee.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman Mẫn congratulated the recipients, noting that the awards were bestowed on a particularly meaningful occasion – the Party’s 96th anniversary and the successful 14th National Party Congress.

He stressed that Party membership badges represent a noble reward from the Party, honouring members who have devoted themselves steadfastly and demonstrated absolute loyalty to goals and ideals of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution. Each year of Party membership, he said, marks a journey of perseverance, discipline and dedication, reflecting political mettle, ethical integrity and a strong sense of service to the Fatherland and the people.

The NA Chairman expressed confidence that both officials will continue to make meaningful contributions to the Party, the NA and national development.

On behalf of the recipients, Bình expressed profound honour and pledged continued dedication to the Party, the State and the people. — VNA/VNS