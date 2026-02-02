Leaders inaugurate revamped Presidential Office headquarters

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường on Monday inaugurated the upgraded headquarters of the Presidential Office in Hà Nội, marking a milestone that blends the historic legacy of the Vietnamese revolution with the demands of modern governance.

The ceremony was attended by former and current senior leaders, including former State President Nguyễn Minh Triết; Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú; Party Central Committee Secretary and Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Phạm Gia Túc; Hà Nội Party Secretary Nguyễn Duy Ngọc; and Party Central Committee Secretary and Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân.

Addressing the ceremony, State President Lương Cường said the inauguration was of special significance. The project not only marked the completion of a major infrastructure work but also reflected the link between the long-standing traditions of the Vietnamese revolution and the modern requirements of building a strong socialist rule-of-law State in a new era of national development.

The complex, also known as the Tonkin Palace, is regarded as a historic space of Việt Nam, where late President Hồ Chí Minh and the provisional Government worked in the early days of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam.

The site has become a powerful symbol of the revolutionary government and of an independent, autonomous and legitimate State, embodying the Vietnamese people’s aspirations for freedom and peace and their unyielding will, President Cường said.

On this occasion, the State President expressed his gratitude for the dedicated leadership and direction of Party and State leaders, especially Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, as well as the support and coordination of ministries, state agencies and the Hà Nội authorities in the renovation project.

He also highly commended the offices of the Party Central Committee and the State President, along with contractors, officials, engineers, workers and employees, for their sense of responsibility, determination and commitment throughout the project.

To ensure the effective management and use of the facility, State President Lương Cường requested that the Presidential Office closely coordinate with the Party Central Committee’s Office, the Hà Nội authorities and contractors to take over, manage, operate and utilise the site safely and sustainably over the long term.

Deputy Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Võ Thành Hưng also acknowledged the considerable efforts of the lead investor and contractors in delivering the project in full compliance with established guidelines and legal regulations.

The project was required to harmoniously combine the preservation of historical architectural heritage with modernisation and the security and safety demands of today’s working environment, in line with the role and status of the Presidential Office.

The upgraded infrastructure must also reflect a long-term vision and strategic thinking in the construction, management and effective use of public assets of the Party and State.

After 12 months of continuous construction, the project was completed on schedule, meeting standards of quality, aesthetics, security, safety and environmental hygiene.

In the coming period, the Party Central Committee’s Office will coordinate with contractors to review, inventory, hand over and organise training for units assigned to manage the facility, ensuring all components are properly handled and maintained.

These tasks will help sustain and maximise the project’s value, befitting its status as the headquarters of the Presidential Office and contributing to promoting the image of a rising Việt Nam with strong international integration. — VNS