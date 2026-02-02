Việt Nam, Jordan enhance parliamentary ties, expand multifaceted cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi described Việt Nam as a miracle of economic and technological development, affirming that Jordan attaches great importance to relations with Việt Nam and seeks to expand cooperation between the two countries without limits.

He made the remarks during talks with National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday, following a formal welcome ceremony held at the National Assembly House in Hà Nội.

Speaker El Qadi is leading a high-level parliamentary delegation on an official visit to Việt Nam from February 2 to 5 at the invitation of NA Chairman Mẫn.

During the talks, NA Chairman Mẫn congratulated Jordan on its development achievements as well as its role and contributions in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and reaffirmed that Việt Nam highly values and wishes to strengthen substantive and effective cooperation with Jordan across all fields.

He stressed Việt Nam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations and its readiness to make positive and responsible contributions to peace, stability and cooperation based on respect for the United Nations Charter and international law.

Speaker El Qadi highly appreciated Việt Nam’s balanced stance and support for the Palestinian issue. Highlighting Jordan’s strategic position, he affirmed Jordan’s willingness to serve as a bridge and work with Việt Nam to promote peace, rebuilding and development in the Middle East.

Both sides agreed to continue strengthening political and diplomatic ties as a key foundation for comprehensive cooperation. They pledged to enhance delegation exchanges, particularly at high levels and between specialised committees of the two parliaments.

The two leaders also agreed to facilitate the presence and support of citizens and businesses in both countries, including considering the establishment of permanent representative offices. They underscored the role of each country as a bridge to boost cooperation between Việt Nam and the Middle East, between Jordan and ASEAN and between the two regions, while coordinating positions and supporting each other at multilateral forums.

On parliamentary cooperation, NA Chairman Mẫn and Speaker El Qadi agreed to intensify exchanges and share legislative experience, update each other on parliamentary structures and operations and promote interaction among lawmakers, including studying the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Group.

They also committed to continuing coordination and mutual support at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), contributing a joint voice for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

Regarding economic and trade cooperation, both sides noted that the potential for collaboration remains significant. NA Chairman Mẫn emphasised Việt Nam’s desire to expand cooperation with Jordan in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, education and training and healthcare, as well as in complementary sectors. He also expressed hope that Jordan would support technologies to combat saltwater intrusion, including using coral reef solutions in the Mekong Delta.

The two sides agreed to enhance coordination, accelerate negotiations and soon sign and ratify important bilateral agreements to complete the legal framework and facilitate cooperation.

On this occasion, Speaker El Qadi invited NA Chairman Mẫn to pay an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the near future. NA Chairman Mẫn accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Following the talks, the two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, establishing a framework to promote parliamentary cooperation in the coming period. — VNS