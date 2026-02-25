Flying horses of Lê Trí Dũng

The holiday from February 14–22 saw tourism activities flourish not only in major cities but also across many localities nationwide. Average room occupancy at accommodation facilities reached up to 60 per cent, with several destinations posting notably high rates, including Phú Quốc at around 95 per cent, Sa Pa at 90–95 per cent, and Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết at 80–90 per cent.