Flying horses of Lê Trí Dũng

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.
Rock climbing may have sparked the transformation, but demand for accommodation, cuisine, experiences and cultural exchange has since fostered a mutually reinforcing community-based tourism ecosystem, opening a sustainable pathway out of poverty for ethnic minorities and offering a replicable model for other mountainous regions.
When placed in its proper role, culture can serve as the “glue” that binds communities, reinforces identity, strengthens social consensus and provides a solid spiritual foundation for sustainable development.
The holiday from February 14–22 saw tourism activities flourish not only in major cities but also across many localities nationwide. Average room occupancy at accommodation facilities reached up to 60 per cent, with several destinations posting notably high rates, including Phú Quốc at around 95 per cent, Sa Pa at 90–95 per cent, and Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết at 80–90 per cent.
The concert served as a New Year greeting, conveying hopes and aspirations for a year of new achievements, with musical works praising the peaceful beauty of Vietnam, honouring the glorious Party and great President Hồ Chí Minh, and celebrating the vibrant spirit of spring across the country.
In recent years, digital transformation has become a common feature in socio-economic development strategies. For tourism – a multi-sector, experience-driven industry closely tied to information – digitalisation is no longer a trend but an inevitable requirement to enhance competitiveness and ensure sustainable development.
Đỗ Thị Hải Yến, who gained international recognition for her role as Phượng in The Quiet American, directed by Phillip Noyce, spoke with Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Bình about her long-awaited return to acting.