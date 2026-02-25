Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Flying horses of Lê Trí Dũng

February 25, 2026 - 16:49
For 45 years, Lê Trí Dũng has painted horses that surge with pride and spirit. Even at 80, his undiminished creative force reflects the will of a former tank soldier - bold, resilient and free.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.
Life & Style

Geological heritage powers community livelihoods

Rock climbing may have sparked the transformation, but demand for accommodation, cuisine, experiences and cultural exchange has since fostered a mutually reinforcing community-based tourism ecosystem, opening a sustainable pathway out of poverty for ethnic minorities and offering a replicable model for other mountainous regions.
Life & Style

Tết tourism season sees strong nationwide growth

The holiday from February 14–22 saw tourism activities flourish not only in major cities but also across many localities nationwide. Average room occupancy at accommodation facilities reached up to 60 per cent, with several destinations posting notably high rates, including Phú Quốc at around 95 per cent, Sa Pa at 90–95 per cent, and Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết at 80–90 per cent.
Life & Style

Hà Nội hosts concert to welcome Lunar New Year

The concert served as a New Year greeting, conveying hopes and aspirations for a year of new achievements, with musical works praising the peaceful beauty of Vietnam, honouring the glorious Party and great President Hồ Chí Minh, and celebrating the vibrant spirit of spring across the country.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom