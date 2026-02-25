Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

IHG Hotels & Resorts unveils new premium brand

February 25, 2026 - 16:32
HCM CITY —  Hospitality sector giant InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) on Monday announced the launch of its new premium collection brand, Noted Collection, with initial discussions already underway with multiple owners, including several with portfolios of hotels, for potential addition into IHG’s system.

Focused primarily on conversions of upscale to upper upscale, Noted Collection is designed to power the performance of high-quality, distinctive hotels and bring more outstanding choice and destinations to guests around the world. 

Many of the 2.3 million independent rooms globally across these segments could benefit from being a part of IHG’s powerful enterprise, which includes best-in-class revenue management, distribution and technology capabilities, and over 160 million IHG One Rewards members.

IHG expects to reach more than 150 Noted Collection hotels around the world in the next decade.

Noted Collection will roll out globally over time, beginning in the diverse Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa (EMEAA) region.

A plan to bring this new brand to Việt Nam is not disclosed.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re very excited to bring Noted Collection to market, which complements our existing premium brands and builds on the success of Vignette Collection in Luxury & Lifestyle and our fast-growing conversion brands like voco and Garner. There is strong appetite from owners of high-quality, one-of-a-kind hotels ready to join the power of our platforms and expertise, and Noted Collection offers them a distinctive and attractive brand with a gateway to stronger performance.

"Last year, we acquired urban lifestyle brand Ruby for must-visit city break destinations, and Noted Collection’s arrival underlines our continued commitment to invest in a powerful premium portfolio that meets evolving guest and hotel owner needs. Noted Collection will allow guests around the world to enjoy even more choice and new experiences with the trust of True Hospitality that comes with every stay at an IHG hotel.”

Noted Collection will occupy a distinct space within IHG's premium portfolio alongside Crowne Plaza, voco, and Ruby, while complementing distinctive luxury and lifestyle brands, Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection. 

A premium collection of one-of-one hotels, each Noted Collection property is thoughtfully curated for its distinct point of view, the experiences it reveals and the conversations it sparks. 

IHG has been popular in Việt Nam with many popular brands including Hotel Indigo and voco. — VNS

 

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.
Geological heritage powers community livelihoods

Rock climbing may have sparked the transformation, but demand for accommodation, cuisine, experiences and cultural exchange has since fostered a mutually reinforcing community-based tourism ecosystem, opening a sustainable pathway out of poverty for ethnic minorities and offering a replicable model for other mountainous regions.
Tết tourism season sees strong nationwide growth

The holiday from February 14–22 saw tourism activities flourish not only in major cities but also across many localities nationwide. Average room occupancy at accommodation facilities reached up to 60 per cent, with several destinations posting notably high rates, including Phú Quốc at around 95 per cent, Sa Pa at 90–95 per cent, and Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết at 80–90 per cent.
Hà Nội hosts concert to welcome Lunar New Year

The concert served as a New Year greeting, conveying hopes and aspirations for a year of new achievements, with musical works praising the peaceful beauty of Vietnam, honouring the glorious Party and great President Hồ Chí Minh, and celebrating the vibrant spirit of spring across the country.

