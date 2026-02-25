IHG Hotels & Resorts unveils new premium brand

HCM CITY — Hospitality sector giant InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) on Monday announced the launch of its new premium collection brand, Noted Collection, with initial discussions already underway with multiple owners, including several with portfolios of hotels, for potential addition into IHG’s system.

Focused primarily on conversions of upscale to upper upscale, Noted Collection is designed to power the performance of high-quality, distinctive hotels and bring more outstanding choice and destinations to guests around the world.

Many of the 2.3 million independent rooms globally across these segments could benefit from being a part of IHG’s powerful enterprise, which includes best-in-class revenue management, distribution and technology capabilities, and over 160 million IHG One Rewards members.

IHG expects to reach more than 150 Noted Collection hotels around the world in the next decade.

Noted Collection will roll out globally over time, beginning in the diverse Europe, Middle East, Asia & Africa (EMEAA) region.

A plan to bring this new brand to Việt Nam is not disclosed.

Elie Maalouf, Chief Executive Officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re very excited to bring Noted Collection to market, which complements our existing premium brands and builds on the success of Vignette Collection in Luxury & Lifestyle and our fast-growing conversion brands like voco and Garner. There is strong appetite from owners of high-quality, one-of-a-kind hotels ready to join the power of our platforms and expertise, and Noted Collection offers them a distinctive and attractive brand with a gateway to stronger performance.

"Last year, we acquired urban lifestyle brand Ruby for must-visit city break destinations, and Noted Collection’s arrival underlines our continued commitment to invest in a powerful premium portfolio that meets evolving guest and hotel owner needs. Noted Collection will allow guests around the world to enjoy even more choice and new experiences with the trust of True Hospitality that comes with every stay at an IHG hotel.”

Noted Collection will occupy a distinct space within IHG's premium portfolio alongside Crowne Plaza, voco, and Ruby, while complementing distinctive luxury and lifestyle brands, Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection.

A premium collection of one-of-one hotels, each Noted Collection property is thoughtfully curated for its distinct point of view, the experiences it reveals and the conversations it sparks.

IHG has been popular in Việt Nam with many popular brands including Hotel Indigo and voco. — VNS