Home Life & Style

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

February 25, 2026 - 12:59
A view of the Yên Tử festival. — VNA/VNS Photo

BẮC NINH — The Returning to the Heritage Region – 2026 Festival will take place from late March to early April, featuring a series of cultural and tourism activities to promote Bắc Ninh Province’s land, people and distinctive heritage to domestic and international visitors.

The information was announced at a meeting on February 24 chaired by Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Sơn.

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.

The event aims to honour internationally recognised cultural values, raise public awareness of heritage preservation, and turn cultural assets into resources for tourism and local socio-economic development.

The festival's highlights include performances of UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritages by art troupes from across the country and an exhibition showcasing the diversity of intangible heritage from different regions.

A Vietnamese folk painting exhibition will be held from March 26–30 at the Đông Hồ Folk Painting Conservation Centre in Thuận Thành, introducing major traditional genres and recreating the traditional Đông Hồ painting market.

Other activities include the Bắc Ninh quan họ (love duet) folk singing contest, thematic exhibitions on world heritage and ethnic cultures, and experiential programmes under the theme of Spring journey in the Quan họ singing land.

Visitors can also enjoy pedestrian streets with music and cuisine, water puppetry, folk games, OCOP product displays, trade and tourism fairs, and themed tours exploring the heritage region, along with a FAM trip for travel businesses.

Sport events such as traditional wrestling competitions, wrestling championships and an olympic run will also be organised.

The festival is expected to attract a large number of visitors and further promote Bắc Ninh as a distinctive cultural tourism destination in northern Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS

