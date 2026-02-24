Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Sketching stories for the future

February 24, 2026 - 17:38
From 17 founding members to a growing circle of young artists, HAU Comics Club is a space for students to learn, experiment and tell stories through comics. They are shaping the future of Vietnamese comics, one illustration at a time.

Discovery history

Scientists from around the world are converging on Mỹ Sơn to help with the restoration and preservation of this UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site to help find more clues to learn about past history.
Spring fair brings Vietnamese Tết spirit to France

The annual event recreates the atmosphere of a traditional Tết holiday, offering a gathering space for the Vietnamese community while promoting national culture to international friends. Activities included bánh chưng wrapping, traditional music performances, folk games, children’s workshops and a wide range of Vietnamese cuisine.

