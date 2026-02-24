Sketching stories for the future

From 17 founding members to a growing circle of young artists, HAU Comics Club is a space for students to learn, experiment and tell stories through comics. They are shaping the future of Vietnamese comics, one illustration at a time.
A book on Vietnamese scholar and reformer Phan Châu Trinh (1872-1926), Phan Châu Trinh through latest documents by Lê Thị Kinh, a grand-daughter of Phan Châu Trinh, has been translated into Japanese and the book would be published on the 100 th anniversary of his death (March 24 of 1926-2026).
Scientists from around the world are converging on Mỹ Sơn to help with the restoration and preservation of this UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site to help find more clues to learn about past history.
The annual event recreates the atmosphere of a traditional Tết holiday, offering a gathering space for the Vietnamese community while promoting national culture to international friends. Activities included bánh chưng wrapping, traditional music performances, folk games, children’s workshops and a wide range of Vietnamese cuisine.
Looking forward to APEC 2027, the island is fast-tracking 21 key projects, spanning transport infrastructure, urban development, technical systems, and specialised facilities designed to accommodate world-class conferences and activities.