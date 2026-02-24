Khánh Hòa seeks to receive 33 million visitors by 2030

KHÁNH HÒA — The central province of Khánh Hòa has set a target to welcome 33 million visitors by 2030, with international visitors accounting for 40-45 per cent, according to its Tourism Development Strategy for the period 2026-2030, with a vision to 2045.

It aims to generate US$9 billion in tourism revenue by 2030 and for the service and tourism sector to contribute 20 per cent ​​to the GRDP.

By 2030, the province is expected to have around 100,000 tourist accommodation rooms, of which about 75 per cent will meet three- to five-star standards.

The tourism sector is also expected to generate over 300,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The strategy identifies 36 key tasks and solutions, focusing on improving infrastructure, product development, digital transformation, diversifying tourist markets, enhancing human resource quality, and attracting investment.

It emphasises the role of digital transformation, green transformation, destination management, night-time economy, and iconic tourism products associated with cultural and heritage values ​​such as bird’s nests, agarwood, Chăm culture, and the Katê festival, aiming to create a unique and distinctive identity for Khánh Hoa tourism.

Speaking at the meeting, Nguyễn Long Biên, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee (Administration), said the province aims to become an international marine tourism and service centre, ranking among the top five provinces and cities nationwide in tourism development.

He stressed that the strategy demonstrates the province’s determination to bring about breakthrough, sustainable tourism development, and become a driving force for socio-economic growth in the new period.

The provincial People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism to coordinate with other departments, agencies, and localities in the implementation of the strategy.

The province welcomed 16.4 million visitors last year, including 5.5 million international visitors, a year-on-year increase of 14 per cent.

Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ66.7 trillion (US$2.8 billion), up 16.8 per cent year-on-year.

The province is famous for its beautiful bay, white sandy beaches and mild climate. — VNS