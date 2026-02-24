Ripe for luck at Thanh Hóa Tomato Festival

THANH HÓA — Revellers were ripe for good fortune as the annual Tomato Festival in Thanh Hóa Province drew huge numbers of people hoping to splash their way to a lucky and prosperous new year.

The distinctive event was held on the sixth day of the Lunar New Year on February 22 at Chuộng Market in Đông Sơn Ward. The Vietnamese La Tomatina version is said to be the only food fight in Việt Nam where people try to throw and be thrown at as many times as possible as a way to bring good luck and ward off bad luck at the beginning of the year.

According to local folklore, the more tomatoes thrown at someone, the more luck and good fortune they will have during the year.

Local elders say Chuộng Market is linked to a legend about an ancient battle. After defeating the enemy, soldiers and civilians held a celebratory festival, throwing stones and dirt at each other to ward off evil and pray for a peaceful new year. Over time, the hard objects were replaced with ripe tomatoes to avoid injury, creating the lively yet safer custom seen today.

At the festival, tomatoes were mashed before being thrown, turning participants' clothes, hair and faces red – a colour considered the luckiest, symbolising joy, prosperity, vitality and happiness in Asian, particularly Vietnamese culture.

In recent years, Thanh Hóa's tomato festival has become widely known through videos shared on social media platforms. Many tourists from neighbouring provinces have flocked to Chuộng Market to film, check in and immerse themselves in the unique festival atmosphere.

Clips with themes such as bathing in tomatoes and throwing tomatoes for good luck have attracted hundreds of thousands of views, helping to establish Đông Sơn as an emerging spring travel destination with a rare and distinctive festive atmosphere in the country.

On February 22, crowds gathered at the market from early morning carrying bags of ripe red tomatoes. They joined tomato sellers in a wide open space along the Hoàng River, turning it into a giant playground.

After a loud shout, tomatoes were tossed into the air and people began the fruit fighting amid joyful laughter.

Lê Văn Thành, a resident, said that he and a group of friends attend the festival every year.

"Going to the Chuộng Market isn't about buying and selling. It's mainly for fun and to throw tomatoes for good luck. The more tomatoes I get thrown at me, the more I believe I'll have good fortune that year," Thành said.

Seller Nguyễn Thị Hòa said she had prepared hundreds of kilograms of tomatoes for sale and that they sold out very quickly. Buyers did not bargain either, as everyone simply wanted tomatoes to take part in the festivities.

The festive spirit grew more vibrant as midday approached. People of all ages, from adults to children, eagerly took part in the celebration. Rather than feeling irritated at being pelted, everyone delighted in being covered in red.

In addition to throwing tomatoes, the market featured many folk games such as blindfolded duck catching, chess puzzles and ô ăn quan (a traditional Vietnamese board game), entertaining every visitor.

Local authorities are currently preparing an application to seek recognition of Chuộng Market as an intangible cultural heritage, while also developing the festival as a typical tourism product linked to community experiences in Thanh Hóa. — VNS