Lunar lights up Hà Nội stages

HÀ NỘI — As the first Lunar month unfolds, theatre lights across the capital are illuminating stages with a heady mix of tradition and modern flair, inviting audiences to start the year with spectacle and story.

The Việt Nam Circus Federation has launched a new production entitled Ngựa Du Xuân Ba Miền (Spring Horse Parade Across the Three Regions), a series of performances resonating with festive drumbeats and the vivid red of lion and dragon dances.

The show brings together a sequence of high-energy acts that have drawn enthusiastic responses from audiences, including children. Elaborately designed to evoke the cultural identities of the north, the centre and the south, the spring-themed production connects tradition with martial spirit and aspirations for renewal.

This year’s zodiac animal, the horse, stands at the heart of the performance. Equestrian acrobatics combined with lion and dragon dances offer more than a breathtaking spectacle, highlighting the close coordination between performers and animals.

"The horse's strength, intelligence and agility inspire our artists creatively,” said federation director People’s Artist Tống Toàn Thắng.

"We upgraded the theatre to meet international standards, ensuring the horses’ safety while facilitating coordination between human and equestrian acts. We have also added more horses for large-scale performances next time.”

Alongside this production, the federation plans new works inspired by national legends and history, including Thánh Gióng and a historical piece reflecting the heroic spirit of the Trần Dynasty.

Meanwhile, the Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre continues to stage its stunt show Âm Vang Đồng Quê (Echoes of the Countryside), offering audiences a dynamic celebration of rural life through puppetry.

The show completes a full cycle of engagement throughout the day, including water puppetry. Puppeteers bring to life vivid images of rice fields, buffaloes and rural villages on stage, seamlessly interwoven with the sounds of flutes and drums.

The interplay between heritage art forms and modern staging creates an experience that feels both familiar and refreshingly new, akin to a poetic wish for peace at the start of the year.

Through live music, choreography and the distinctive language of puppetry, scenes of post-harvest rural life unfold in vivid and imaginative ways in segments such as Harvest Day and Catching Foxes, Herding Ducks.

Audiences embark on a cultural journey spanning traditional rituals including hát văn (popular singing ritual) and hầu đồng (The Spirit Mediums of Việt Nam) performances, as well as folk games deeply rooted in communal village life, such as swinging, cockfighting and dragon dances.

The Việt Nam Drama Theatre will enliven the early spring season with the folk comedy Nghêu Sò Ốc Hến. The familiar satirical tale is delivered with wit and charm, offering both laughter and gentle reflections on justice and human nature.

From the sixth day of the first lunar month, the Việt Nam Youth Theatre has presented the musical-comedy showcase Phố Cười – Yêu Ơi Là Yêu (Street of Laughter – Oh Love).

The production creates an intimate stage where humour emerges from contemporary family stories, combining straight play and live music to explore affection, conflict and forgiveness in everyday relationships.

Chèo, traditional opera, will be performed by the Hà Nội Chèo Theatre, featuring classic works such as Lưu Bình Dương Lễ, Tống Trân Cúc Hoa, Trạng Quỳnh and Trung Trinh Liệt Nữ. — VNS