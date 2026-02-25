Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Spring incense offering ceremony held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

February 25, 2026 - 16:39
A spring incense offering ceremony at Kính Thiên Palace. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A spring incense offering ceremony for the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026 was held on February 25 at Kính Thiên Palace within the World Heritage Site of Thăng Long Imperial Citadel.

Organised by the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, the annual event carries deep cultural and spiritual significance, recreating royal court rituals in harmony with traditional folk spring festivities.

The Kính Thiên Palace, once the political and ceremonial centre of ancient Thăng Long capital, symbolises national continuity and dynastic legitimacy. The ceremony expresses wishes for peace and prosperity in the new year while honouring historical traditions, paying tribute to ancestors and nurturing national pride.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre Nguyễn Thanh Quang said the event helped gather and spread the spiritual strength of a land rich in history, culture and aspirations for development, linking heritage values with national development goals in the new period.

The ceremony has become a symbol of unity and shared belief, inspiring determination and social consensus toward the goal of fast, sustainable and prosperous development.

Conducted according to traditional royal protocols combined with folk elements, the event ensured solemnity and strong educational value. The ritual section included opening rites, traditional offerings and incense and flower presentations by delegates and residents, performed by ceremonial teams of the Thăng Long Cultural Heritage Association.

Three rounds of festival drums and nine resounding beats symbolised harmony between heaven, earth and humanity, praying for national peace, favourable weather and smooth progress.

The festive section featured drum performances, five-element flag dances and dragon dances, among others. Many residents and visitors offered incense and expressed wishes for a peaceful and prosperous year.

Beyond a seasonal celebration, the ceremony contributed to preserving and promoting heritage values while enhancing the image of Hà Nội – a city for peace with a thousand-year-old civilisation and creating a highlight for early-year cultural tourism. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Bắc Ninh to host heritage festival with diverse cultural activities

A key highlight will be a ceremony to receive a UNESCO certificate recognising Đông Hồ folk painting as an item on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, along with the announcement of the Yên Tử – Vĩnh Nghiêm – Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex as a World Cultural Heritage site. The festival opening is scheduled for 8:00 on March 28 at February 3 Square.
Life & Style

Geological heritage powers community livelihoods

Rock climbing may have sparked the transformation, but demand for accommodation, cuisine, experiences and cultural exchange has since fostered a mutually reinforcing community-based tourism ecosystem, opening a sustainable pathway out of poverty for ethnic minorities and offering a replicable model for other mountainous regions.
Life & Style

Tết tourism season sees strong nationwide growth

The holiday from February 14–22 saw tourism activities flourish not only in major cities but also across many localities nationwide. Average room occupancy at accommodation facilities reached up to 60 per cent, with several destinations posting notably high rates, including Phú Quốc at around 95 per cent, Sa Pa at 90–95 per cent, and Đà Lạt and Phan Thiết at 80–90 per cent.
Life & Style

Hà Nội hosts concert to welcome Lunar New Year

The concert served as a New Year greeting, conveying hopes and aspirations for a year of new achievements, with musical works praising the peaceful beauty of Vietnam, honouring the glorious Party and great President Hồ Chí Minh, and celebrating the vibrant spirit of spring across the country.

