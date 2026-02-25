Spring incense offering ceremony held at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

HÀ NỘI — A spring incense offering ceremony for the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026 was held on February 25 at Kính Thiên Palace within the World Heritage Site of Thăng Long Imperial Citadel.

Organised by the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, the annual event carries deep cultural and spiritual significance, recreating royal court rituals in harmony with traditional folk spring festivities.

The Kính Thiên Palace, once the political and ceremonial centre of ancient Thăng Long capital, symbolises national continuity and dynastic legitimacy. The ceremony expresses wishes for peace and prosperity in the new year while honouring historical traditions, paying tribute to ancestors and nurturing national pride.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre Nguyễn Thanh Quang said the event helped gather and spread the spiritual strength of a land rich in history, culture and aspirations for development, linking heritage values with national development goals in the new period.

The ceremony has become a symbol of unity and shared belief, inspiring determination and social consensus toward the goal of fast, sustainable and prosperous development.

Conducted according to traditional royal protocols combined with folk elements, the event ensured solemnity and strong educational value. The ritual section included opening rites, traditional offerings and incense and flower presentations by delegates and residents, performed by ceremonial teams of the Thăng Long Cultural Heritage Association.

Three rounds of festival drums and nine resounding beats symbolised harmony between heaven, earth and humanity, praying for national peace, favourable weather and smooth progress.

The festive section featured drum performances, five-element flag dances and dragon dances, among others. Many residents and visitors offered incense and expressed wishes for a peaceful and prosperous year.

Beyond a seasonal celebration, the ceremony contributed to preserving and promoting heritage values while enhancing the image of Hà Nội – a city for peace with a thousand-year-old civilisation and creating a highlight for early-year cultural tourism. — VNA/VNS