NA Committee asked to be worthy of leading strategic advisory body on constitutional, legislative affairs

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday requested the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs to remain worthy of being the leading strategic advisory body on constitutional and legislative affairs while addressing a ceremony marking the 80th founding anniversary of the committee (March 4, 1944 – 2026).

Over the past eight decades, the committee has consistently served as one of the legislature’s core bodies, closely associated with its most fundamental functions of constitution-making and law-making. It has also played a pivotal role in advising the National Assembly on constitutional amendments, legislative orientation for each term, and the development of a coherent, unified and constitutional legal system.

During the 15th National Assembly, the committee has shouldered an exceptionally heavy workload, including advising on amendments to the 2013 Constitution, renewing legislative thinking and procedures, and helping remove institutional bottlenecks to create momentum for socio-economic breakthroughs in 2024 and 2025. It has contributed to decisions on restructuring the state apparatus, reorganising administrative units, and establishing a two-tier local administration model, thereby laying a solid legal foundation for a streamlined, effective and efficient political system.

NA Chairman Mẫn emphasised that the upcoming 16th NA term will coincide with a critical phase of national transformation, as Việt Nam enters a new era of rapid, prosperous and sustainable development.

The Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress calls for strong institutional breakthroughs, turning the legal and institutional framework into a competitive advantage and a new driver of growth. This, he said, places particularly heavy yet honourable responsibilities on the National Assembly and, notably, on the Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs.

He urged the committee to play a central role in advising the NA Party Committee on institutionalising the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, expediting the submission of the legislative orientation scheme for the 16th NA term to the Politburo, and further renewing legislative processes and techniques. The goal is to build a modern, scientific, professional and effective legislature, ensuring that by 2030 Việt Nam possesses a democratic, fair, transparent, unified and feasible legal system with strict and consistent enforcement mechanisms.

The top legislator also called on the committee to strengthen oversight of legal documents and the implementation of laws, identifying this as a breakthrough task for the 16th term, in line with the principle of “measuring success by implementation effectiveness.”

In addition, he emphasised the need to enhance legislative capacity, invest in building a contingent of politically steadfast and professionally competent personnel, and take the lead in digital transformation, including advising on the development of a modern legislative information system and the application of artificial intelligence to support law-making activities.

Expressing his confidence in the committee’s future performance, Chairman Mẫn affirmed that it will continue to fulfil its mandate with excellence, worthy of the trust of the Party and the State.

At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, the NA Chairman presented the second-class Independence Order to the Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs in recognition of its particularly outstanding achievements, which have contributed to the cause of socialism construction and national defence. — VNA/VNS