Vietnamese, Cuban foreign ministers affirm party diplomacy as key political foundation of bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Party diplomacy serves as the key political foundation guiding the overall Việt Nam-Cuba relationship, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung and his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, reaffirmed at their talks in Hà Nội on Monday.

At the outset of the talks, Trung briefed the Cuban side on major outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV). In response, Rodríguez Parrilla, who is visiting Việt Nam from February 1-3 as special envoy of the Communist Party and State of Cuba, affirmed that the success of the CPV’s 14th congress was not only a victory for the Vietnamese people, but also a great source of encouragement and a valuable lesson for the Communist Party and people of Cuba in their cause of national construction and defence.

The two ministers highly appreciated the results of the series of commemorative activities held in each country during the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Year 2025, marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

They agreed to advise the senior leaders of both countries to step up exchanges of delegations and contacts at all levels, and promote exchanges of theoretical and practical experience in Party building, as well as training and planning of strategic-level cadres, particularly regarding Việt Nam’s experience in renewal, economic development, and international integration. Both sides also agreed to develop cooperation plans between the two Parties and States for the coming period.

The ministers concurred on bringing into play the core role of the two foreign ministries in advising and implementing cooperation mechanisms, especially in concretising and establishing effective ones to promote key cooperation projects in food security, energy, and pharmaceuticals. These efforts aim to realise the high-level agreements reached during Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Cuba in September 2024 and First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel’s state visit to Việt Nam in September 2025.

Regarding people-to-people diplomacy, the two sides expressed confidence that it constitutes a solid foundation of bilateral relations. They called on friendship and socio-political organisations of both countries to continue renewing content and methods of activities, while strengthening education for younger generations about the heroic history and steadfast solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba.

The two ministers shared a high degree of consensus on global issues, affirming the importance of maintaining peace, stability, respect for international law, and settling disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.

Looking ahead, both sides pledged to enhance multilateral cooperation, closely coordinate positions, and support each other at major international forums, particularly the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement. They stressed their shared commitment to making active and responsible contributions to consolidating a peaceful, stable, and development-oriented environment in both Southeast Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean.

Rodríguez Parrilla expressed sincere gratitude for Việt Nam’s steadfast solidarity, affirming that Cuba will do its utmost together with Việt Nam to preserve and further strengthen their relationship.

On this occasion, Trung reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent and principled stance calling for the complete lifting of the embargo against Cuba.

The Cuban FM respectfully invited his Vietnamese counterpart to pay a visit to Cuba at a mutually convenient time, an invitation that Trung gladly accepted. — VNA/VNS