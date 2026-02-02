Congratulations extended to Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Robert Beugre Mambe on his reappointement as Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended his congratulations to Niale Kaba on her appointment as Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. — VNA/VNS