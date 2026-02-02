Congratulations extended to Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire

Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

February 02, 2026 - 22:10
Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire Robert Beugre Mambe. Photo: qiraatafrican.com

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Robert Beugre Mambe on his reappointement as Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended his congratulations to Niale Kaba on her appointment as Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. — VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

Steadfast under the Party’s flag

The 96-year journey has affirmed a fundamental truth: no political force other than the Communist Party of Việt Nam possesses sufficient prestige, capability and mettle to lead the revolution with the people as its ultimate purpose.

