Sought-after .vn domains up to public auction

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has announced the first auction of two-character domain names under Việt Nam’s national “.vn” domain. The move is intended to improve the allocation efficiency of national Internet resources and create a transparent mechanism for organisations and investors seeking distinctive online identifiers.

In 2026, the auctions will be conducted in two phases, scheduled for March and June. The first phase will offer 50 two-character “.vn” domain names through an online bidding process from March 18 to 20.

According to VNNIC, the auctions will be organised in compliance with current legal regulations, ensuring transparency, fairness and competition. Two-character domains under the “.vn” namespace are finite in number and considered commercially attractive due to their brevity, ease of recall and suitability for brand positioning.

The list includes domain names corresponding to widely recognised brand initials such as mb.vn, lg.vn, cj.vn and jd.vn. Others are sector-oriented, including ot.vn (automobiles), fa.vn (finance), gc.vn (golf) and ex.vn (export-import), which may support industry-specific branding or digital platforms.

Short, trend-aligned domains such as ok.vn, hi.vn and 2k.vn are also included, alongside compact alphanumeric combinations like p1.vn, j2.vn and t7.vn, which may appeal to technology enterprises and startups.

The auctions will be conducted online via an ascending bid format, with each domain auctioned individually on the Việt Nam Partnership Auction Company platform at vpa.com.vn (dgts.vpa.com.vn) or through the “VPA – Đấu giá tài sản” application.

Each domain will have a starting price of VNĐ10 million and require a deposit of VNĐ1 million. The bid increment is set at VNĐ1 million, and the dossier fee is VNĐ50,000. Each session will last a minimum of 20 minutes.

Eligible organisations, enterprises and individuals may register online in accordance with regulations. Successful bidders will be granted the right to use the domain name under current legal provisions and may transfer usage rights in line with applicable rules.

VNNIC stated that the auction reflects a broader orientation of enhancing the value and competitiveness of the national “.vn” domain space, while supporting digital brand development and the expansion of Việt Nam’s digital economy infrastructure. VNS