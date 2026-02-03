State President greets special envoy of Cuban Party and State

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Cuba reaffirmed their enduring special relationship on Tuesday as State President Lương Cường hosted a reception in Hà Nội for Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, visiting as special envoy of the Communist Party and the State of Cuba.

Welcoming the high-ranking Cuban delegation, President Cường said the visit, coming shortly after the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), underscored the close, trust-based and lasting ties between the two Parties, States and peoples.

Bruno Rodríguez conveyed warm congratulations from First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel and other senior Cuban leaders on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress and on Việt Nam’s recent achievements. He affirmed that Cuba regarded Việt Nam’s successes as a great source of encouragement for the Cuban revolution.

"Cuba is always proud to have Việt Nam as a loyal friend and comrade," he said, expressing confidence that under the CPV’s sound leadership, Việt Nam would continue to reach new milestones in its development era.

The Cuban foreign minister also extended congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the 96th anniversary of the founding of the CPV.

Expressing his thanks and regards to Cuba’s senior leaders, President Cường recalled the proud history of Việt Nam–Cuba relations nurtured by President Hồ Chí Minh and leader Fidel Castro. He affirmed that the bilateral relationship had been a priceless asset and a symbol of the times, forged and tested through the upheavals of history.

He stressed that amid global uncertainty, further deepening the special friendship and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba would not only be the responsibility of each Party and nation but also the shared aspiration of the two peoples.

President Cường highly valued the success of the Việt Nam–Cuba Friendship Year marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960–2025), highlighted by major events, high-level visits and activities across all channels and levels. He said he believed the Cuban special envoy’s visit would further strengthen this special bond.

Acknowledging the challenges Cuba is facing, the Vietnamese leader reaffirmed that Việt Nam would never forget Cuba’s support during past hardships and would continue to stand by the country through experience-sharing and assistance within its capacity. He also emphasised efforts to deepen and sustain comprehensive bilateral cooperation, harnessing the strengths of both sides for national development.

For his part, Bruno Rodríguez underscored the importance the Cuban Party and State attach to their special ties with Việt Nam. He reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to effectively implementing cooperation mechanisms and agreements between the two Parties and States, while expanding people-to-people diplomacy, local-level cooperation and cultural exchanges to further deepen and diversify the Việt Nam–Cuba comprehensive partnership.

He also expressed Cuba’s wish to continue sharing experience with Việt Nam across all channels and sectors, contributing to each country’s national development as well as to peace, stability and cooperation in the region and the world.

The two sides agreed to implement high-level commitments and agreements, particularly key cooperation projects in agriculture, renewable energy and biotechnology. They also agreed to create favourable mechanisms to support Vietnamese enterprises investing in Cuba, with the aim of advancing economic ties commensurate with their special political relationship.

In addition, both sides committed to maintaining close coordination and mutual support at international organisations and multilateral forums. — VNA/VNS