Top legislator urges fair policies to protect residents during Ninh Thuận nuclear power project implementation

KHÁNH HÒA — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has stressed that policies on compensation, resettlement and land acquisition must be applied fairly to ensure residents are not disadvantaged during implementation of the Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Project in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa.

He made the remarks as the National Assembly Standing Committee reviewed and adopted a resolution on additional special mechanisms and policies for the project at its 54th session.

Chaired by Chairman Mẫn, the session opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday and covered a range of agenda items, including a review of the National Assembly’s report on citizens’ petitions in January, a preliminary report on draft amendments to the Capital Law and approval of the second adjustment to the structure, composition and number of nominees from central and local agencies for the 16th National Assembly.

Presenting the Government’s proposal on supplementing special mechanisms and policies for investment in the Ninh Thuận Nuclear Power Project, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hoàng Long said issuance of the resolution is fully consistent with current legal provisions and the directives of competent authorities.

Specifically, under National Assembly Resolution No. 189, during periods when the National Assembly is not in session, the Standing Committee is authorised to consider and adjust special mechanisms and policies for major projects. The review aims not only to address practical difficulties but also to align with the Party’s orientations set out in the Politburo’s Resolution No 70 and Conclusion No. 203 of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm issued in November.

The resolution focuses on updating information in line with local realities following administrative mergers and on adding the names of project investors after their separation by the Prime Minister. Its core content centres on groups of special mechanisms and policies, along with implementation provisions.

Long noted that the resolution comprehensively covered multiple aspects of the project, including mechanisms for negotiating and signing international agreements, flexible and efficient contractor selection, regulations on standards and technical norms applicable to this special project, financial arrangements, conversion of forest land-use purposes and specific mechanisms for the formerly Ninh Thuận Province to support project implementation.

He added that the drafting body had coordinated with ministries, sectors and investors to incorporate feedback from the appraisal session held on January 18 and would continue to refine the draft in line with the Standing Committee’s guidance.

With strong consensus, adoption of the resolution is expected to establish a solid legal framework to ensure national energy security and promote sustainable socio-economic development in the project area.

In his directive remarks, Chairman Mẫn reiterated that the project was urgent and would require focused efforts to remove obstacles related to compensation, resettlement and land recovery while strictly complying with provisions of the revised Land Law.

He stressed that for matters requiring immediate action or urgent solutions to serve development needs, the Government should proactively exercise the powers delegated by the NA in previous resolutions.

The chairman also urged drafting and appraisal agencies to closely coordinate and intensify preparations to ensure legislative dossiers are completed on schedule and to a high standard, emphasising that no tasks should be postponed to the April session.

He further noted that bills slated for the first session of the 16th National Assembly must have their dossiers finalised for Standing Committee review by the March session at the latest, ensuring sufficient time for completion and compliance with legal deadlines for distribution to deputies under the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents.

During discussions, members of the Standing Committee expressed strong agreement on the need to issue the resolution to address pressing practical issues. Several opinions suggested that only truly urgent matters should be prioritised for immediate handling, avoiding the inclusion of too many issues in a single document.

Concluding the discussion, NA Vice Chairman Lê Minh Hoan said the Government should revise the draft resolution to focus on essential provisions needed to accelerate progress and submit only matters within the Standing Committee’s authority. He also asked drafting agencies to carefully review jurisdictional issues, particularly ensuring strict compliance with Regulation No 178 on power control and the prevention of corruption and negative practices in law-making. — VNS