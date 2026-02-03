Party chief receives Jordanian House Speaker, urges stronger bilateral cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Jordan should continue to strengthen bilateral relations and political trust, strive to become each other’s trusted partners, effectively implement existing agreements, and expand cooperation in defence and security, economic development and sustainable growth.

The shared view was expressed on Tuesday during a reception hosted by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm for Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi, who is on an official visit to Việt Nam.

Party chief Lâm reaffirmed the firm commitment of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam to further consolidate and promote the traditional friendship and cooperation with Jordan, for the benefit of both nations and for regional and global peace and development.

Jordanian house speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi congratulated Việt Nam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and extended his congratulations to General Secretary Tô Lâm on his re-election.

Conveying greetings from King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein to the Party chief and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, the Speaker stressed that Jordan and the King personally attach great importance to relations with Việt Nam.

He noted that following the Jordanian king’s visit in November 2025, both Jordan’s executive and legislative bodies have been actively directed to advance bilateral cooperation.

Praising Việt Nam’s socio-economic achievements, El Qadi said Jordan is keen to step up cooperation and experience-sharing with Việt Nam in areas where it holds strengths, particularly science and technology and emerging high-tech industries.

Referring to the concrete outcomes of his talks with National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, the Jordanian house speaker said the two countries still have ample room for cooperation, notably in economy, defence and security, agriculture, healthcare and tourism.

He affirmed that the Jordanian legislature stands ready to support and facilitate closer, more effective cooperation between the two governments for the benefit of both peoples.

On regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to enhance mutual support and coordination of stance, based on respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to settle disputes by peaceful means through dialogue in line with international law and the United Nations Charter.

They also agreed to work together to make practical contributions to peacebuilding, conflict resolution and post-conflict reconstruction in the region, including active and responsible participation in the Peace Council’s efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, in accordance with international law, the UN Charter and their consistent stance on the Palestine issue. — VNA/VNS