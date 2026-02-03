PM lauds bilateral ties in meeting with visiting Jordanian house speaker

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi in Hà Nội on Tuesday, praising the latter’s visit as an important milestone to advance bilateral ties to be more effective and substantive.

The Jordanian House Speaker is on an official visit to Việt Nam from February 2 to 5, during which he signed a cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese National Assembly and Jordan’s House of Representatives with Vietnamese top legislator Trần Thanh Mẫn.

PM Chính noted that this trip took place amid the positive progress of the multifaceted cooperation and friendship between Việt Nam and Jordan, particularly following the historic visit by Jordanian King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein in November 2025.

Against the backdrop of profound global and regional changes, the PM emphasised that Việt Nam and Jordan should further strengthen solidarity and coordination to open up new opportunities for the benefit of the two peoples as well as peace, stability and development in their respective regions and the world.

The Vietnamese Government leader also congratulated Jordan on its achievements under the 10-year 'Economic Modernisation Vision' strategy, highly appreciated Jordan’s important role in regional peace efforts and reaffirmed Việt Nam’s determination to strengthen political trust and expand comprehensive cooperation with Jordan.

House speaker El Qadi and the Jordanian delegation expressed their strong impression of Việt Nam’s socio-economic growth in recent years, and said they highly valued the Southeast Asian country’s increasingly important role and position regionally and globally.

He said Jordan regardsed Việt Nam as an important partner in Asia and wished to strengthen cooperation and exchanges in areas of mutual strength, particularly agriculture, health care, pharmaceuticals, the defence industry, cybersecurity, the halal industry and science and technology.

The Jordanian official also expressed gratitude for Việt Nam’s stance, views and support for the Palestinian people and the two-state solution. Jordan welcomed Việt Nam’s participation in the Board of Peace, and confirmed its readiness to effectively cooperate with Việt Nam in peace efforts and reconstruction and humanitarian programmes in the region.

Building on strengthened political trust through recent high-level visits, the two sides agreed to increase delegation exchanges at all levels. They also plan to establish and effectively operate bilateral cooperation mechanisms and frameworks, including the establishment of permanent representative offices in each other’s capital cities, organising political consultation meetings, forming a Việt Nam–Jordan working group on business cooperation and promoting the signing of important agreements on visa exemption, investment protection and the avoidance of double taxation.

On the occasion, PM Chính extended his invitations to Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and PM Jafar Hassan to pay official visits to Việt Nam.

In terms of economic cooperation, the Vietnamese and Jordanian leaders agreed to work towards raising bilateral trade turnover to US$500 million by 2030 and $1 billion by 2035. The two countries will also further open markets for each side’s key products, support one another in ensuring food security and develop the halal industry.

Chính said that Việt Nam would stand ready to ensure a stable supply of high-quality agricultural and aquatic products to Jordan. He welcomed Jordanian enterprises to explore investment and business opportunities in Việt Nam and proposed localising Jordan’s coral reef-based saline intrusion prevention technology for the Southeast Asian country.

Jordanian house speaker El Qadi suggested establishing a free trade zone for Vietnamese goods in Jordan for export to the Middle East, as well as joint ventures in sectors with high potential for economic collaboration.

The two sides also discussed specific measures to promote cooperation in health care, tourism, education and training and science and technology.

They also agreed to enhance consultation, coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly at major organisations like the United Nations, and to cooperate in addressing regional and global issues based on respect for international law and each side’s principled positions. — VNS