Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong commemorates Party founding anniversary

HONG KONG — The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Hong Kong (China) organised a visit to the Sung Wong Toi historical site in Kowloon City District, a landmark closely associated with the historic conference that led to the establishment of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Officials and staff of the Consulate General, led by Consul General Lê Đức Hạnh, together with representatives of some Vietnamese agencies and businesses operating in Hong Kong, laid flowers at the Sung Wong Toi monument.

The site houses a commemorative stone bearing the name of Sung Wong Toi, brought from the original structure, which no longer exists, where the Party’s founding conference was secretly held on February 3, 1930.

Participants revisited the historical background and significance of the Party’s establishment. Historical records describe the event as a major turning point that unified predecessor communist organisations into a single, cohesive party tasked with leading the Vietnamese revolution to overthrow colonial rule and achieve national independence, freedom and happiness.

Nguyễn Ái Quốc, representing the Communist International at the time, played a decisive role in the success of the conference.

Hạnh said the visit provided an opportunity for today’s generation to reflect on and pay tribute to the contributions of veteran revolutionaries, while nurturing pride in Việt Nam’s revolutionary traditions.

For the Consulate General’s staff in Hong Kong, the activity also helped deepen understanding of the historical, cultural and traditional ties between Việt Nam and Hong Kong, serving as motivation to further promote bilateral relations.

She noted that Việt Nam–Hong Kong trade recorded strong growth in 2025, with Việt Nam’s exports to Hong Kong surging by 97.1 0 per cent year on year to US$41.5 billion>

Located in Sung Wong Toi Park, the site is linked to many activities of President Hồ Chí Minh in the early 1930s. Nearby is Tam Kung Street, where house No 186 once stood – a place where President Hồ Chí Minh worked before being arrested by British colonial authorities in Hong Kong and detained at Victoria Prison during the well-known “Nguyễn Ái Quốc case”.

While Tam Kung Street still exists today, house No 186 no longer remains, as part of the street was demolished to make way for Olympic Avenue.

Vietnamese youth in Hong Kong confident in Party leadership

The strong resonance of the 14th National Party Congress has continued to spread widely among overseas Vietnamese communities, particularly those in Hong Kong where, 96 years ago, the CPV was founded following the conference unifying communist organisations under the leadership of Nguyễn Ái Quốc.

Speaking to VNA correspondents in Hong Kong, Dr Nguyễn Thị Khánh, a postdoctoral researcher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), said she has closely followed news related to the 14th National Party Congress.

She noted that the 14th congress was a great success, setting out major orientations for the country to enter a new stage of development with higher growth targets, deeper reforms and a more efficient governance apparatus.

Through each image and update from the congress, she said she clearly feels a growing sense of confidence - confidence in the Party’s sound leadership and in the path that the nation is steadfastly pursuing.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Nhân Trí, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong and a student at Hong Kong Metropolitan University (HKMU), said that on behalf of the association, he sent a congratulatory letter to the congress.

He expressed his belief that the sentiments conveyed in the letter reflected the shared joy and pride of Vietnamese students in Hong Kong upon witnessing the success of the congress. He also voiced his honour at representing the community of young Vietnamese intellectuals in extending their best wishes to the event.

Trí noted his firm confidence that the Party will continue to lead the nation in unity to successfully fulfil the major goals set out by the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS