Jordanian House Speaker pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, visits Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

HÀ NỘI — Within the framework of his official visit to Việt Nam, Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi and a high-level delegation on Wednesday afternoon paid respect to the late President Hồ Chí Minh, offered flowers at the Monument for National Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street, and visited the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel in Hà Nội.

The Jordanian House Speaker and his entourage first laid a wreath in tribute of President Hồ Chí Minh at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, before offering flowers in remembrance of national heroes and martyrs.

Later, El Qadi and the high-level delegation visited the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, whose central sector represents a vital remnant of the Forbidden City and Royal Citadel of ancient Thăng Long. Built by successive dynasties over many historical periods, the complex is one of Việt Nam's most important architectural and cultural relics. Recognised by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage Site in 2010, the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel stands as a powerful symbol of Đại Việt’s history and culture across centuries, serving as the political centre under the Lý, Trần, Early Lê, Mạc and Later Lê Dynasties.

Representatives of the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre gave an introduction to the Jordanian Speaker and his delegation on Việt Nam's millennia-old history through artefacts preserved at the heritage site, which bears the deep imprint of Hanoi’s thousand-year-old civilisation. The ancient architectural works, archaeological remains and relics on display are regarded as invaluable treasures of Thăng Long – Hà Nội and of Việt Nam as a whole.

The visit aimed to introduce to the Jordanian delegation the rich history and culture of Việt Nam and its hospitable people, thereby promoting people-to-people exchanges and laying a foundation for broader cooperation between the two countries.

Việt Nam and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1980. El Qadi’s official visit marks the first exchange of delegations between the legislative leaders of the two countries, taking place just three months after King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein's visit to Việt Nam. It is also El Qadi’s first overseas trip since he assumed office in October 2025. — VNA/VNS