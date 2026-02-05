Front leader attends voter consultation conference at place of residence

HÀ NỘI — The Standing Board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Xuân Đỉnh Ward, Hà Nội, held a conference on Wednesday to collect voters’ comments and their vote of confidence in candidates running for the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Attending the conference were Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the VFF Central Committee Bùi Thị Minh Hoài; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Board of the Government's Party Committee, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà.

At the event, delegates and voters were briefed on the profiles and work histories of candidates for the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Candidates nominated to run for seats in the 16th legislature include Hoài; Trà; together with Hà Thị Nga, member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the VFF and Central Mass Organisations, and Vice President and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee; Nguyễn Thái Học, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the VFF and Central Mass Organisations; Đỗ Thị Thu Thảo, President of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society Central Committee; Trần Thị Hoa Ry, Vice Chairwoman of the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs; Quàng Văn Hương, Vice Chairman of the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs; Trần Hồng Nguyên, Vice Chairwoman of the NA's Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs; Nguyễn Hữu Toàn, Vice Chairman of the NA's Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs; and Nguyễn Phạm Duy Trang, Secretary and Head of the Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Commission of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, and Chairwoman of the Central Council of the Hồ Chí Minh Vanguard Children’s Union.

Based on a thorough review of the candidates’ dossiers and professional records, voters unanimously agreed that all nominees fully meet the criteria and conditions to stand for the election. They were assessed as exemplary in terms of political integrity, ethics, competence and reputation, having held and successfully fulfilled major responsibilities within the Party and the State.

Voters noted that, at their places of residence, the candidates have consistently maintained close ties with local communities, actively participated in grassroots activities, strictly fulfilled their responsibilities as Party members and citizens, and played a pioneering role in promoting the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws and policies, thereby contributing to strengthening the great national unity bloc.

At the conference, 100 per cent of attending voters voted in favour of and expressed absolute confidence in the candidates. They voiced their belief that the candidates, if elected, will continue to make greater contributions to realising the goals set out by the 14th National Party Congress, ushering in a new development era and advancing the country toward prosperity and strength.

On behalf of the candidates, Vice President and Secretary General of the VFF Central Committee Hà Thị Nga expressed sincere thanks for the voters’ confidence, affirming that this trust serves as a strong source of motivation for each candidate to continue striving and devoting themselves wholeheartedly to serving the Fatherland and the people. — VNA/VNS