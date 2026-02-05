Cambodian media highlight upcoming visit by Vietnamese Party leader

PHNOM PENH — In the lead-up to the state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Friday, major Cambodian media outlets have carried extensive coverage underscoring the significance of the visit and its expected contribution to further strengthening bilateral relations.

In a pre-visit report, the Cambodian News Agency (AKP) stated that General Secretary Lâm will pay a state visit to Cambodia on Friday at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni. Following the official welcome ceremony, the King will meet with and host a state banquet in honour of the Vietnamese Party leader and his delegation at the Royal Palace. Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk is also expected to receive General Secretary Lâm.

AKP further reported that during the visit, the General Secretary will lay wreaths at the Independence Monument, the Memorial to the late King Father Norodom Sihanouk, and the Cambodia–Việt Nam Friendship Monument, and will hold a high-level meeting with the President of the Cambodian Senate, Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Commenting on the visit, the agency emphasised that it demonstrates the shared commitment of both countries to consolidate their warm and close-knit relationship, in line with the guiding principles of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability” for the benefit of the two nations and their peoples.

The Koh Santepheap Daily (Island of Peace) wrote that the visit takes place amid positive momentum in bilateral ties, marked by frequent all-level and high-level exchanges at both bilateral and multilateral levels. Party-to-Party cooperation continues to play a guiding role in steering bilateral relations.

Providing a deeper analysis of bilateral ties, Cambodian media reported that defence and security cooperation continues to serve as a key pillar, becoming increasingly close and substantive. Both sides have reaffirmed the principle of not allowing opposing forces to use the territory of one country to undermine the security of the other, reflecting a high level of strategic trust and shared responsibility for regional stability. To date, the two countries have signed two legal documents recognising the completion of demarcation and marker planting on approximately 84 per cent of the land border. Negotiations continue to address the remaining 16 per cent yet to be demarcated.

Cooperation in trade, investment and tourism has emerged as a bright spot in bilateral relations, maintaining steady growth. Two-way trade reached US$11.33 billion in 2025, an increase of more than 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Kampuchea Thmey Daily highlighted that this visit marks General Secretary Lâm’s first trip abroad since being re-elected at the CPV’s 14th National Congress, showing the strong importance Việt Nam places on its ties with Cambodia. The newspaper stressed that the visit demonstrates strong political resolve by the leaders of the two Parties and countries to deepen cooperation in a more practical, effective and long-term-oriented manner.

It also noted that during the visit, General Secretary Lâm will co-chair a high-level meeting between the CPV Central Committee’s Politburo and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, and a meeting of the three Party chiefs of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, at the invitation of CPP President Hun Sen. — VNA/VNS