Party chief briefs Laos on outcomes of CPV’s 14th National Congress

VIENTIANE — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a conference in Vientiane on Thursday on outcomes of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, on the occasion of the former’s state visit to Laos.

The top Vietnamese Party leader said he was pleased to share with Lao Party and State leaders the key outcomes of the 14th National Party Congress, noting that the Congress was a great success, marking a major milestone in the 96-year history of the CPV as well as in the millennia-long historical and cultural legacy of Việt Nam.

He affirmed that the 14th National Congress was truly a congress of solidarity and unity, reflecting the will, mettle, aspiration, determination and cultural strength of Việt Nam and the CPV in the country’s new stage of development.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the Lao Party, State and people for their consistent attention and support for Việt Nam’s national construction and defence cause in all circumstances.

The Congress recorded broad consensus on key documents and action programmes, alongside strong unity in personnel work, particularly the selection of the 200-member Party Central Committee, he said, adding the Committee then elected the Politburo, the Secretariat and the Party General Secretary during its first meeting.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed that the members of the 14th Party Central Committee are outstanding representatives of nearly 5.6 million Party members, possessing strong moral integrity, credibility and professional capacity, and entrusted by the Congress to assume leadership responsibilities in response to the requirements of the revolutionary cause in the new development stage.

Further elaborating on outcomes of the event, General Secretary Lâm said the Congress set the direction for building a pure, strong and united 14th-term Party leadership—encompassing the Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat—capable of acting with shared resolve, discipline and a strong sense of responsibility.

He added that the Congress also adopted decisions of historic significance to successfully realise the two centenary strategic goals set out by the 13th National Congress.

The Vietnamese Party chief showed strong confidence that, drawing on the nation’s historical strength, the CPV’s nearly century-long leadership experience, and the solidarity and support of the people, along with cooperation from international friends, including the Lao Party, State and people and progressive forces worldwide, Việt Nam will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, and build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy socialist nation.

General Secretary Lâm took the occasion to sincerely thank the LPRP for its congratulatory message on the successful conclusion of the 14th National Congress. He said the message once again vividly reflected the faithful comradeship, special solidarity and close bonds between the two Parties, as well as the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries — a priceless shared asset nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

He affirmed that the CPV consistently attaches top priority to strengthening the special Việt Nam – Laos relationship, stressing that Laos’ success is also Việt Nam’s.

Việt Nam will continue to work closely with the LPRP to effectively implement high-level agreements; enhance theoretical exchanges and experience-sharing in leadership and governance; and deepen comprehensive cooperation across areas, towards practically contributing to the successful implementation of the resolutions of the CPV’s 14th National Party Congress and the LPRP’s 12th National Congress, for the benefit of both peoples and for peace, stability and development in the region, he went on.

Speaking at the conference, Lao Party General Secretary and President Sisoulith expressed firm confidence that, under the sound leadership of CPV, headed by Party General Secretary Lâm, Việt Nam will continue to achieve new and greater accomplishments in its renewal process, successfully implement the Resolution of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, and further advance the comprehensive and coordinated cause of building and firmly safeguarding the socialist Việt Nam, while fulfilling the country’s two centenary goals.

He shared his sincere appreciation to Party General Secretary Lâm for personally sharing the outcomes of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, describing the gesture as a demonstration of special regard and steadfast solidarity with the LPRP.

The Lao leader expressed his strong impression of and high regard for the major and comprehensive achievements made by the Party, State and people of Việt Nam over the five years of implementing the Resolution of the CPV’s 13th National Congress. These achievements have ensured firm political stability, social security, sustained high economic growth, and an increasingly prominent role and position for Việt Nam on the regional and international stage, he noted.

The Party chief also commended the preparation and organisation of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, highlighting its many innovations as valuable lessons, particularly the modernisation of procedures through the application of information technology and the use of tablet devices in place of paper documents.

He said the success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress was not only a victory for the Party and people of Việt Nam, but also a source of encouragement and a valuable reference for the Party and people of Laos as they prepare to implement the Resolution of the LPRP’s upcoming 12th National Congress.

He stressed that coordination and the exchange of experience between the two countries during the implementation of their respective Party congress resolutions are of great importance, enabling the two processes to complement and support one another. He expressed the hope that the two Parties would continue to move forward together into a new era of development, standing side by side to achieve the goals they have set. — VNA/VNS