Việt Nam, Laos step up cooperation in combating transnational crime

VIENTIANE — The Vietnamese and Lao Ministries of Public Security (MPS) have agreed to further strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crime, reaffirming their close coordination in safeguarding security and social order in both countries.

General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security of Việt Nam, held a bilateral meeting with Senior Lieutenant General Vanthong Kongmani, Party Central Committee member and Minister of Public Security of Laos on Thursday in Vientiane. The meeting took place as part of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Laos.

Vanthong Kongmani congratulated Vietnam on the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. He voiced his hope that the two sides would continue to enhance cooperation in ensuring political security and maintaining social order, as well as in preventing and combating crime, thereby effectively implementing high-level agreements between the two Parties and States and bilateral cooperation documents in the security and policing fields, particularly the outcomes of the meeting between the two Party leaders earlier the same day.

Quang congratulated the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party on the successful organisation of its 12th National Congress. He also congratulated Vanthong Kongmani on his election to the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and appointment as Minister of Public Security of Laos on January 19, and praised the Lao public security forces for their outstanding performance in ensuring security and safety for the Party Congress.

At the meeting, the two ministers noted that cooperation between the two ministries has grown increasingly substantive and effective, yielding important results in various fields. The two sides have maintained regular information-sharing, closely coordinated in protecting political security, dismantled major drug trafficking and cybercrime rings, arrested wanted criminals, and enhanced cooperation among border provinces.

Building on the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos, the two ministries agreed to effectively implement their 2026 cooperation plan, intensify joint efforts against transnational crime, coordinate drug crime prevention campaigns along the shared border, and continue key projects, including the population management and citizen identification system and the Lao ministry’s security command centre.

On the same day, Quang and the Vietnamese delegation also visited the Vietnamese ministry’s representative office in Laos. — VNA/VNS