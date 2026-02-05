Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries fortity ties

VIENTIANE — Politburo member, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang met with Politburo member of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Minister of National Defence of Laos Gen. Khamliang Outhakaysone in Vientiane on Thursday.

Giang highlighted the profound political significance of the ongoing state visit to Laos by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm, saying that it is the first overseas trip by the top leader of the CPV. The visit, he said, clearly demonstrates Việt Nam’s consistent policy of attaching special importance to and giving top priority to Việt Nam–Laos relations, thus injecting new momentum and opening a new stage of development for ties between the two countries and armies.

He wished that Khamliang would continue directing Lao units to push forward the substantive and effective rollout of the 2026 cooperation plan between the two ministries. Key priorities include more exchanges on strategic issues, preparations for the deputy ministerial-level defence policy dialogue to be hosted in Việt Nam, stronger cooperation in border management and protection, and training.

Khamliang, in reply, congratulated Việt Nam on the success of the CPV’s 14th National Congress, broad and outstanding achievements in recent years. He believed that under the CPV’s leadership, Việt Nam will continue to achieve even greater and more remarkable achievements in the coming time.

Laos always remembers with deep gratitude Việt Nam’s wholehearted and invaluable support and tremendous contributions during its past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as the current cause of national construction, defence, and development, he said.

Both ministers expressed delight at the comprehensive, intensive, and substantive defence ties in recent years. The two armies, they noted, continue to lead in following orientations reached by both countries’ leaders, playing a vital role in preserving and nurturing a peaceful, stable environment conducive to development in each nation while remaining fully loyal to their respective Parties, Fatherlands and people.

They agreed that in an increasingly complex global landscape, it is more important than ever to further deepen the solidarity and close ties between the two countries and their armies, as well as among the three Indochinese countries.

On the occasion, Giang invited his host to pay an official visit to Việt Nam for the annual meeting of the defence ministers of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia, as well as the joint exercise among the three armies focused on the response to non-traditional security challenges, both scheduled for later this year. — VNA/VNS