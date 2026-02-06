Jordanian House Speaker wraps up official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Mazen Turki El Qadi departed Hà Nội on Friday morning, concluding his official visit to Việt Nam from Monday to Thursday at the invitation of National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

During the visit, Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi and his delegation paid their respects to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street in Hà Nội.

He attended an official welcome ceremony and held talks with Chairman Mẫn, during which the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the Jordanian House of Representatives.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and State President Lương Cường host receptions for the Jordanian Speaker, while Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also met with him.

At the meetings and talks, the Vietnamese leaders highly valued Jordan’s decision to organise the visit shortly after that by King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, describing it as a clear demonstration of Jordan’s determination to strengthen its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, including parliamentary cooperation. They noted that the visit took place at a particularly significant time, as Việt Nam has successfully held the 14th National Party Congress – an event of historic importance that opens a new era of national development.

The Vietnamese leaders reaffirmed the strong commitment of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam to further consolidating and promoting the traditional friendship and cooperation with Jordan for the benefit of the two peoples as well as for peace and development in the region and the world.

Speaker Mazen Turki El Qadi affirmed that Jordan, as well as King Abdullah II personally, attaches great importance to relations with Việt Nam, and has actively directed both executive and legislative bodies to advance bilateral cooperation following the King’s visit in November last year. Commending Việt Nam’s development achievements, he said Jordan wishes to strengthen cooperation and exchange experience in areas where Việt Nam has strengths, particularly science and technology and emerging high-tech industries.

Regarding major orientations for future cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue nurturing political trust, striving to make Việt Nam and Jordan leading reliable partners of each other in their respective regions. They pledged to effectively implement bilateral commitments and agreements, and to promote cooperation in defence and security, economic development and sustainable development.

On regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to enhance mutual support and coordination of positions based on respect for countries' independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter. They also agreed to work together to make practical and effective contributions to efforts to promote peace, resolve conflicts and support reconstruction in the region, including active and responsible participation in the work of the Board of Peace aimed at ending the conflict in the Gaza Strip, of which both Việt Nam and Jordan are members, in line with international law, the UN Charter and their consistent stance on the Palestinian issue.

During the visit, Speaker El Qadi toured the Việt Nam Military History Museum and the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel. General Secretary of the NA and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh on Monday held a working session with Secretary General of the Jordanian House of Representatives Awwad A. O. Alghuwairi.

Việt Nam and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1980. The official visit to Việt Nam by Mazen Turki El Qadi marked the first exchange of delegations between the legislative leaders of the two countries. It was also the first foreign trip of the Speaker since taking office in October last year, underscoring Jordan’s determination to advance comprehensive ties with Việt Nam, including parliarmentary cooperation. — VNA/VNS