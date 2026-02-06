Politics & Law
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm departs for state visit to Cambodia

February 06, 2026 - 07:48
The visit not only helps further consolidate the solid political foundation of Việt Nam – Cambodia relations, but also creates new momentum to promote comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries.
The article in the Cambodia’s daily newspaper "Koh Santepheap" states that General Secretary Tô Lâm's visit takes place amid continuously strengthened relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia, with cooperation between the two countries continuing to develop steadily and solidly, while the friendship between the two peoples grows ever stronger. — VNA/VNS Photo Quang Anh

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and a high-level Vietnamese delegation on Friday departed the capital Vientiane of Laos for a state visit to Cambodia at the invitation of King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni.

During the visit, General Secretary Tô Lâm will co-chair the High-Level Meeting between the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee and the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party, and co-chair the meeting of the three Party leaders of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos at the invitation of Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday.

Members of the official delegation include Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính; Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn; Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary, and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng; Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary, and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Bùi Thị Minh Hoài; Politburo member, Minister of National Defence, General Phan Văn Giang; Politburo member, Minister of Public Security, General Lương Tam Quang; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ; among others.

The state visit to Cambodia by General Secretary Tô Lâm is of special political significance, conveying a strong message from the Party and State of Việt Nam, as well as from the General Secretary personally, of consistently valuing and giving top priority to the development and nurturing of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

The visit not only helps further consolidate the solid political foundation of Việt Nam – Cambodia relations, but also creates new momentum to promote comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries, as well as among the three Parties and three countries of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos, for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region. — VNA/VNS

