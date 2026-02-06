Party General Secretary begins state visit to Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh on Friday morning, beginning their one-day state visit to Cambodia, at the invitation of King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni.

During the visit, General Secretary Lâm will co-chair the High-Level Meeting between the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee and the Standing Board of the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and the meeting of the three Party leaders of Việt Nam, Cambodia and Laos at the invitation of Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

The high-ranking Vietnamese delegation includes Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The visit holds great significance, providing an important opportunity for high-ranking leaders of the two countries to enhance exchanges, consolidate the foundation of political trust, and accelerate the implementation of agreements already reached. It also aims to further deepen the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries, thereby creating fresh momentum to elevate Việt Nam – Cambodia relations to a new height, in line with the aspirations of their peoples and making a positive contribution to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region. — VNA/VNS