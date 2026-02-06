Vietnamese, Cambodian Front leaders meet in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH — Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Politburo member, member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, had a meeting with Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for the Development of Cambodia Motherland (SFDCM), in Phnom Penh on Friday.

The event formed part of a state visit to Cambodia by CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam.

At the meeting, Men Sam An congratulated the CPV on the successful 14th National Congress and on Việt Nam’s comprehensive development achievements, describing them as a shared joy for both the CPP and the Cambodian people.

She noted the meeting between the Political Bureau of the CPV and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, along with the signing and exchange of cooperation documents between ministries, sectors, and localities of the two countries, demonstrated the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term stability between Cambodia and Việt Nam.

The SFDCM leader expressed her hope that bilateral cooperation will continue to deepen for the benefit of the two peoples and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

She affirmed that the Cambodian Front will step up communication and education efforts, particularly among younger generations, to further nurture relations between the two Parties and countries.

For her part, Hoài recalled the meeting with her host in Hà Nội on January 26, when Men Sam An led a CPP delegation to congratulate the CPV on the success of its 14th National Congress.

She said relations between the two Parties, States and Fronts have continued to be strengthened in a more substantive and cohesive manner, and commended the effective coordination between the two Fronts in organising people-to-people exchanges in border areas, contributing to peace, stability, friendship, and solidarity along the shared border.

The two sides agreed to keep working together to build plans on practical activities marking the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam–Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 - 2027), thereby enhancing public awareness of the significance of bilateral ties.

The VFF President thanked and called on the SFDCM and Cambodian administrations at all levels to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese-origin community in Cambodia.

She also extended an invitation to Men Sam An and members of the SFDCM National Council to pay a working visit to Việt Nam this March. — VNA/VNS