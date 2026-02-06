Vietnamese Party leader meets with CPP Honorary President in Phnom Penh

PHNOM PENH — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm had a meeting with Honorary President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh on Friday.

The event was part of Party General Secretary Lâm’s state visit to Cambodia, where he also co-chaired the meeting between the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee, along with the meeting among the three Party leaders of Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos in Phnom Penh.

Party General Secretary Lâm lauded the great achievements Cambodia has obtained that reflect the national development vision of generations of Cambodian leaders, including Heng Samrin – a long-time and close friend of the Vietnamese people.

He underlined the significance of the visit, which follows Việt Nam’s successful 14th National Party Congress that outlined a new strategic vision.

CPP Honorary President Heng Samrin emphasised that the visit and the Party-to-Party meetings have brought about good results for each country and the bilateral relationship while vividly demonstrating the Vietnamese Party's and State’s consistent policy of treasuring and giving high priority to the development of the traditional friendship with Cambodia.

Congratulating Party General Secretary Lâm on his re-election, the host affirmed that the Cambodian people will never forget the immense, selfless, and wholehearted assistance from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to their national liberation, which saved the Cambodian people from the genocide catastrophe in the past, as well as to the national construction, defence, and development nowadays.

It is thanks to this valuable assistance and the efforts by generations of Cambodian leaders that the country has secured peace, stability, and development achievements as it has today, he stated.

Heng Samrin highly valued Việt Nam's strong development in recent years and expressed his belief that under the CPV’s leadership, Việt Nam will succeed in realising its strategic goals.

He affirmed that the CPP and the Cambodian people always cherish, preserve, and develop the traditional solidarity and friendship with Việt Nam as an invaluable asset.

Looking back on the special historical ties between the two nations, both host and guest agreed that in the new context, it is important to strengthen communications and education about the two countries’ solidarity in combat, sacrifices, and mutual assistance during the most difficult times, thereby fostering trust, sense of responsibility, and awareness of preserving the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries.

Party General Secretary Lâm appreciated the sentiments and important contributions of Heng Samrin to Việt Nam–Cambodia relations over the past decades, as well as his continued role as an example and source of inspiration for future generations in preserving and promoting the long-standing friendship between the countries.

On this occasion, the CPV leader invited the CPP Honorary President to visit Việt Nam at a suitable point in time. — VNA/VNS