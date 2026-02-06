Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian PMs devise concrete measures to implement Party leaders’ meeting outcomes

PHNOM PENH — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a working session with Cambodian PM Hun Manet and Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone in Phnom Penh on Friday to implement the outcomes of the meeting among the leaders of the three countries' ruling parties held the same day.

PM Chính underscored that the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam clearly identified maintaining a peaceful and stable environment as a prerequisite, pursuing fast yet sustainable development, placing people at the centre and as both the driving force and ultimate goal, and attaching great importance to relations with neighbouring countries, particularly the countries with which Việt Nam shares close and time-honoured ties forged through shared struggles for national independence and carried forward in today's cause of national construction and safeguarding.

Việt Nam will continue to steadfastly pursue the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and treasuring the bonds with neighbouring countries, with priority given to the ties with Cambodia and Laos.

PM Chính expressed satisfaction that since the high-level bilateral and trilateral Party-to-Party meetings, as well as the visits and meetings of the three countries' key leaders since February 2025, ministries, sectors, and localities of the countries have actively coordinated to implement the assigned tasks, with objectives basically fulfilled.

The three PMs welcomed the strong and substantive development of trilateral cooperation, which has helped further consolidate and deepen the traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation among Việt Nam, Cambodia, and Laos.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the close bonds, political trust and solidarity among the three countries, they agreed to continue promoting youth exchanges and training for young leaders. They agreed to step up communications about the historical significance and enormous value of the trilateral relations among all strata of society, especially younger generations. Particular importance was attached to upcoming milestones, including the 70th anniversary of Cambodia–Laos relations (June 15, 1956 – 2026), the 65th anniversary of Việt Nam–Laos relations (September 5, 1962 – 2027) and the 60th anniversary of Việt Nam–Cambodia relations (June 24, 1967 – 2027).

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening coordination in safeguarding national security and promoting national development, maintaining regular high-level engagements across all channels, enhancing cooperation among localities, particularly border provinces, and increasing people-to-people exchanges. They agreed to effectively implement the signed cooperation mechanisms and agreements, boost information sharing and tighten coordination among the countries' ministries and sectors.

On defence and security, the three Government leaders agreed to step up cooperation in border security protection and the fight against transnational crimes, including drug trafficking, human trafficking, and money laundering. They reiterated the principle of not allowing any individual or force to use one country’s territory to harm another’s security, while jointly building borderlines of peace, friendship, stability, and development.

Regarding economic collaboration, the three sides agreed to continue adopting policies and measures to facilitate trade, investment, and cooperation on a complementary and win-win basis, shifting from expansion in scale to improvement in quality and efficiency. They agreed to promote connectivity among the three economies, with connectivity in transport, logistics, and border gate infrastructure identified as a breakthrough; create favourable conditions for trade, investment, and tourism; strengthen value chain linkages, leverage each country’s comparative advantages; and foster tourism cooperation, particularly the “One Journey, Three Destinations” initiative.

The Lao and Cambodian PMs agreed with PM Chính to identify five breakthrough areas in the coming period – transport, energy, education and training, tourism, and youth connectivity, with a particular focus on raising younger generations' awareness of the traditional relations among the three countries.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the three PMs agreed to enhance information sharing and mutual support at regional and international forums, and to work together with other ASEAN members to build a united and resilient ASEAN Community, reaffirming the bloc's central role in maintaining peace, stability and promoting cooperation and development in the region.

They also agreed to continue close coordination in strengthening trust among Mekong countries, prioritising resources for development, addressing non-traditional challenges and other latent risks, and maintaining cooperation between Mekong countries and development partners. — VNA/VNS