Steering committee for review of Party’s 100-year leadership of Vietnamese Revolution set up

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics Đoàn Minh Huấn on Saturday announced the Politburo’s Decision No. 05 dated February 6, 2026, on the establishment of a Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution (1930–2030), leadership orientations for national development over the next 100 years (2030–2130), and the review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform for National Construction during the transitional period to socialism.

Under the decision, the steering committee will be headed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Its deputy heads are Lương Cường, member of the 13th Political Bureau and State President; Phạm Minh Chính, member of the 13th Political Bureau and Prime Minister; Trần Thanh Mẫn, Politburo member, Chairman of the 15th National Assembly; Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member, standing member of the Secretariat, serving as standing deputy head; Lê Minh Hưng, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission; Trịnh Văn Quyết, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation; Đoàn Minh Huấn; and Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, member of the 13th Political Bureau and Chairman of the Central Theory Council.

The Politburo also decided to establish a Standing Board of the Steering Committee, headed by Party General Secretary Lâm, with standing member of the Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú serving as deputy head.

The Central Theory Council and the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics were assigned as standing bodies to assist the Steering Committee in carrying out its tasks.

The Steering Committee is tasked with providing orientations for formulating a national development and defence platform in the new era of development, reporting to the 14th Party Central Committee and its Politburo for submission to the 15th National Party Congress.

Also at the national conference to disseminate and implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, Huấn delivered a thematic report entitled “Outline for the Review of 100 Years of the Party’s Leadership of the Vietnamese Revolution (1930–2030), Leadership Orientations for National Development over the Next 100 Years (2030–2130), and the Review of 40 Years of Implementing the Platform for National Construction during the Transition to Socialism (1991–2031).”

Regarding the review of 100 years of Party leadership, he stressed that theoretical and practical reviews are a core component of the Party’s theoretical work after each major leadership cycle, providing a strategic knowledge base for future decisions. A 100-year historical cycle creates sufficient “historical distance” to reflect deeply on long-term developments, identify recurring patterns and extract fundamental lessons that may not be fully visible within shorter periods. As the first century concludes and the second begins, this “once-in-a-century” comprehensive review is essential to consolidate strategic insights and reaffirm the Party’s leadership role throughout modern Vietnamese history.

The review aims to provide an objective and scientific assessment of achievements and shortcomings across all periods and sectors, distilling experience into overarching principles of the Vietnamese revolution. Knowledge gained from the first century will serve as the foundation for shaping development visions and models for the second century, while also contributing to a comprehensive, digitised knowledge base on Party history for education and ideological safeguarding.

Turning to the review of 40 years of implementing the Party Platform, Huấn highlighted its role as both a development blueprint and a safeguard for socialist orientation. The review will clarify enduring values, identify areas requiring supplementation, and refine theoretical foundations in light of new realities and future challenges. — VNA/VNS