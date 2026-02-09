OVs urged to help realise vision of peaceful, prosperous Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has called on Vietnamese at home and abroad to strengthen national solidarity and contribute their intellect, resources and dedication to national construction and defence, stressing that every effort adds to building a peaceful and prosperous Việt Nam.

Delivering his Lunar New Year message and beating the ceremonial drum to open the Xuân Quê Hương (Homeland Spring) 2026 art programme themed “Vietnamese Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity”, the President sent warm greetings and best wishes to compatriots worldwide and distinguished guests.

He said 2025 was marked by major events and notable achievements, alongside administrative streamlining and restructuring of development space that created momentum toward the country’s two centennial development goals.

Despite severe natural disasters and a complex global and regional environment, Việt Nam’s resilience, intellect, determination and aspiration were reaffirmed. Under the Party’s leadership and nationwide resolve, the country overcame difficulties and secured comprehensive, breakthrough results, he noted.

External relations remained a bright spot, enhancing Việt Nam’s international standing. Overseas Vietnamese (OV) communities continued acting as bridges of friendship and cooperation while contributing valuable resources to the homeland.

On behalf of the State and people nationwide, the President expressed appreciation for the overseas Vietnamese’s affection and responsibility toward the country, affirming that the “Vietnamese aspiration” is the nation’s spiritual driving force.

He stressed that “great opportunities, great aspiration and great responsibility” now rest on every Vietnamese, with unity and solidarity the decisive strength to realise that vision.

Held from February 6–9 with about 1,500 OV delegates, the programme celebrated a return to roots, Tết memories and national identity, reaffirming OVs as an inseparable part of the nation and encouraging preservation of language and culture while inspiring contributions to sustainable development.

Under the theme “Vietnamese Aspiration: Peace and Prosperity,” the event highlighted the country’s development vision, aspiration as the drive to rise, peace as the foundation for sustainable development and integration, and prosperity as the goal of building a strong, modern nation where all citizens, including OVs, can fulfil their potential and dedication.

The programme also honoured the OVs’ significant contributions and encouraged continued engagement in the nation’s new development era. — VNA/VNS