Party chief commends Public Security Intelligence on its 80th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm praised the achievements and contributions of the People’s Public Security Intelligence over the past 80 years, while attending a ceremony marking the force’s anniversary held in Hà Nội on Sunday.

The Party leader expressed profound gratitude to fallen intelligence officers, revolutionary martyrs and families who have rendered meritorious service to the nation, noting their sacrifices for national independence, public security and social stability.

He said generations of intelligence officers have demonstrated firm political mettle, absolute loyalty to the Party and the State, and courage and professionalism in carrying out assigned tasks, helping strengthen the prestige and public trust of the People’s Public Security Force.

The General Secretary said looking toward the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in 2030 and the centenary of the nation’s founding in 2045, the Party has set the goal of building a strong, prosperous, and happy Việt Nam by 2045. To meet the centenary goal, the People’s Public Security forces, particularly the intelligence branch, play a critical role in safeguarding the Party, the State and the people, he stressed.

He called on the intelligence force to pursue strong innovation in thinking and organisation, enhance strategic vision and stay one step ahead as the country enters a new phase of development.

He expressed confidence that the force will continue to achieve new successes in the years ahead.

On February 21, 1946, President Hồ Chí Minh signed Decree No. 23, establishing the Việt Nam Public Security Service, with intelligence work designated as its first core mission.

Over the past eight decades, the People’s Public Security Intelligence Force has remained steadfastly loyal to the Party and the nation, contributing significantly to national liberation, security protection and strategic policymaking, while also supporting Việt Nam’s external relations and international standing.

In recognition of its achievements, the force has received numerous national honours, including two Gold Star Orders, four Hồ Chí Minh Orders, one first-class Independence Order and multiple titles of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces. — VNA/VNS