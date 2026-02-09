Party chief meets with Party Central Committee's former members in southern localities

HCM CITY - Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired a meeting in Hồ Chí Minh City on Monday with former members of the Party Central Committee from southern provinces and cities who were unable to attend a similar gathering held previously in Hà Nội due to personal circumstances.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and in celebration of the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival.

In a warm and cordial atmosphere, participants shared opinions and contributed ideas on strategic issues of the Party and the country, helping to further refine guidelines and policies for national development in the coming period.

After listening to the ideas, General Secretary Lâm expressed his appreciation for the heartfelt, responsible opinions, describing them as valuable experience, encouragement, and a reflection of deep trust and commitment to the Party, the nation, and the people. He affirmed that these inputs would be seriously studied and incorporated into the leadership and implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

Reviewing the situation of the Party and the country, the Party leader stressed that each Party Congress marks an important milestone in the Party’s growth and maturity, noting that the success of the 14th National Party Congress once again demonstrated the Party’s mettle, wisdom, unity, and consensus.

He highlighted continued progress in Party building and rectification, covering political, ideological and ethical work, organisational and personnel affairs, prevention and control corruption and wastefulness, and the fight against “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”. Party discipline has been strengthened, while public trust in the Party has continued to grow.

The General Secretary underscored that upcoming revolutionary tasks pose high requirements and heavy responsibilities, requiring further enhancement of the Party’s leadership and governance capacity, stronger discipline, and resolute action against avoidance, buck-passing and inefficiency, ensuring that sound policies are effectively implemented.

He said that following the 14th National Party Congress, the Party will synchronously roll out key tasks, including renewing the personnel work, intensifying anti-corruption efforts, strengthening grassroots Party organisations, and accelerating digital transformation within the Party to lead national digital transformation.

Despite global uncertainties, Việt Nam has maintained political and social stability, safeguarded independence and sovereignty, and further expanded foreign relations, with its international standing continuing to rise.

Regarding the economy, General Secretary Lâm acknowledged the challenges of achieving double-digit growth, stressing that rapid growth must go hand in hand with sustainability, macroeconomic stability, productivity, and competitiveness. Breakthroughs in institutions, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, strategic infrastructure, and human resources are essential to unlocking all social resources and turning political determination into concrete results.

The 14th National Party Congress, he noted, affirmed that streamlining the political system and administrative units has achieved strategic goals, opening up new development space, while also addressing emerging difficulties, particularly at the grassroots level.

On defence, security and foreign affairs, the Party chief stressed building modern, professional armed forces, safeguarding cyberspace security, and continuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification that deepens substantive partnerships and enhances Việt Nam’s global role.

He affirmed that the ultimate goal of all policies is to improve the material and spiritual lives of the people, noting progress in social housing, disaster relief, and support for disadvantaged groups, while calling for greater attention to remote, border, island and disaster-prone areas.

General Secretary Lâm affirmed the Party and State’s deep gratitude for the contributions of veteran leaders, expressing his hope for continued valuable input. On the occasion of the New Year 2026 and the upcoming Tết, he extended wishes of good health and happiness to the delegates and their families, and called for unity in successfully implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress for fast and sustainable national development. VNA/VNS