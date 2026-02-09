NA Chairman pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67 ahead of Tết

HÀ NỘI - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hà Nội on Monday on the occasion of the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 – 2026), and the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival.

NA Chairman Mẫn offered incense in commemoration of the late President - the beloved leader of the Vietnamese nation, who devoted his entire life to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation and the people.

The top legislator and the NA delegation pledged to further strengthen unity, boldly renew the mindset and working methods to better meet practical requirements, and focus efforts on effectively implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress.

They committed to improving the quality of legislative work, supreme supervision, and making decisions on important national matters, while making thorough preparations for the successful organisation of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, headed by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and with the close coordination of the Government, the NA will continue to uphold its role in improving institutions, removing bottlenecks, mobilising all available resources, and promoting socio-economic development.

House 67, where President Hồ Chí Minh breathed his last, still keeps many remembrances associated with his life and career.

On December 19, 1954, following the victory of the resistance war against French colonialists, President Hồ Chí Minh returned from the Việt Bắc revolutionary base to live and work at the Presidential Palace. Over the past 70 years, his legacy remains vividly present in every artefact and corner of the site.

The relic site, housing a wealth of historical documents, artefacts, and stories, which has been carefully preserved, provides a unique and authentic insight into President Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career, thought, morality, and lifestyle.

In 2025, the historical site welcomed approximately 2.6 million domestic and international visitors for sightseeing and research. VNA/VNS