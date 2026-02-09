Party General Secretary pays pre-Tết visit to Tây Ninh province

TÂY NINH — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm visited and extended greetings to the Party organisation, authorities, and people of the southern province of Tây Ninh on Monday, on the occasion of the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year).

According to a summary report on socio-economic performance and preparations for the Lunar New Year, Tây Ninh met all 14 key development targets in 2025, achieving economic growth of 9.52 per cent and ranking 10th nationwide in economic size. The province has prepared more than 268,000 Tết gift packages worth over VNĐ225 billion (US$8.68 million) from the State budget.

General Secretary Lâm commended the efforts and achievements of the provincial Party organisation, authorities, and people in recent years.

He noted that Tây Ninh serves both as a strong frontier province and as a strategic link between the Southeast and Southwest regions, functioning as an area that maintains stability, peace, and friendship, while also representing new development space for industry, trade, services, logistics, and border-gate economic activity.

The province’s robust and sustainable development, he said, would contribute to strengthening national defence and security, expanding southern economic development space, and enhancing regional integration.

The Party leader called on Tây Ninh to continue strengthening Party and political system building and rectification, while accelerating economic restructuring toward modern industry, high-tech agriculture, and high-quality services. The province should further develop industrial parks and clusters linked with logistics services, effectively utilise its border-gate economic advantages, and gradually establish regional value chains connected with Cambodia and other ASEAN markets.

He stressed the importance of completing infrastructure development, particularly in transport, digital infrastructure, and logistics, noting that infrastructure must lead the way for development. Tây Ninh should continue building a digital government and a modern, transparent, and efficient public administration centred on citizens and businesses.

In the immediate term, he stressed the need to successfully organise the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. The province, he said, should measure leadership and governance effectiveness by the people’s satisfaction, prosperity, and happiness.

The leader also urged the province to maintain national defence and security, ensure social order and safety, particularly along border areas, and build a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development. Border residents, he added, should act as active guardians of the frontier and bridges of solidarity between the peoples of the two countries.

On the occasion, General Secretary Lâm presented gifts to the provincial Party organisation and support packages to policy beneficiary families and distinguished revolutionary contributors in the locality. — VNA/VNS