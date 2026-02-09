NA Vice Chairwoman receives RoK Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh hosted a reception for Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Việt Nam Choi Young Sam in Hà Nội on Sunday, during which she suggested further promoting bilateral relations.

Thanh congratulated the RoK on its major achievements in 2025, expressing her confidence that under the leadership of President Lee Jae Myung and National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik, the country will continue to develop strongly and contribute actively to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

She briefed the guest on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), revealing that Việt Nam is preparing for the elections of deputies to the 16th legislature and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure scheduled for March 2026.

She described the elections as a particularly important political event, providing Vietnamese voters nationwide with an opportunity to select outstanding individuals representing the will and aspirations of voters and the people.

Praising the contributions of the RoK Embassy in Việt Nam to recent bilateral progress, Thanh called on the ambassador to continue implementing high-level agreements, facilitate senior leaders’ exchanges, and promote cooperation in human resources, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties to further strengthen mutual trust and connectivity between the two countries.

For his part, the RoK diplomat showed his belief that building on the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Việt Nam will continue to move forward firmly into a new era of development across all fields.

Appreciating Thanh’s active contributions to strengthening the Việt Nam – RoK ties, Choi noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries is becoming increasingly substantive and effective.

He voiced his hope that the two nations will continue to maintain high-level meetings, exchanges and interactions among parliamentary committees, legislators, young and female parliamentarians, to make bilateral relations more practical and close-knit. — VNA/VNS