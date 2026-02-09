Party General Secretary offers incense in Tây Ninh, HCM City

TÂY NINH — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his entourage laid wreaths and offered incense at Trà Võ Martyrs’ Cemetery in the southern province of Tây Ninh on Monday, honouring heroic martyrs who laid down their lives for national independence and freedom, ahead of the coming Lunar New Year (Tết).

He was accompanied by Politburo members, including Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the its Organisation Commission Lê Minh Hưng, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Văn Giang, and Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang, among others.

In the same afternoon, General Secretary Lâm also visited the Bàu Rong historical and cultural relic site in Long Thuận commune to lay flowers and offer incense in tribute to fallen heroes.

At the site, the local police built a memorial commemorating 10 martyrs killed on June 26, 1968, alongside a stone stele inscribed with the names of 564 local police martyrs who perished across various historical periods.

Later, the delegation also visited HCM City to offer incense in remembrance of the late Prime Minister Phan Văn Khải. — VNA/VNS