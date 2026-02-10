Permanent Secretariat member honours former Party leaders

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú on Tuesday paid visits and extended New Year wishes to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh and to offer incense in remembrance of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at his residence.

The visits took place in commemoration of the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930–2026) and in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year - the Year of Horse.

During the visit to former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, Tú conveyed wishes of good health, happiness and prosperity to the former leader and his family, while expressing his hope that he will continue to share his valuable insights and experience in support of the Party’s revolutionary cause and national development.

Mạnh welcomed the country’s major achievements over eight decades of national construction, defence and development, highlighting the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress. He stressed that unity in both resolve and action will be the cornerstone for effectively implementing the Congress’s resolution and advancing Vietnam’s strategic development goals in the new phase.

When visiting the family of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Tú and his delegation offered incense, paying tribute and expressing profound gratitude for the late leader’s outstanding contributions to the Party’s cause and the nation’s building and development. — VNA/VNS