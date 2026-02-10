Party leader pays tribute to late revolutionaries

HÀ NỘI – Marking the New Year 2026 ahead of the Lunar New Year, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Tuesday paid tribute to late Party leaders by offering flowers and incense at memorial sites in Bắc Ninh and Hưng Yên provinces.

In Bắc Ninh’s Phù Khê Ward, Lâm and his delegation visited the memorial of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Cừ, laying flowers and offering incense in remembrance of a model communist and an outstanding son of the nation.

Cừ joined the Indochinese Communist Party in 1929 at the age of 17 and was appointed Party General Secretary in March 1938, before turning 26. A pioneering revolutionary and gifted young leader, he played a decisive role in shaping key strategic shifts during the 1938–1941 period. His seminal work Tự chỉ trích (Self-Criticism) made enduring contributions to Party building and ideological renewal, reflecting his sharp political vision and lifelong dedication to national independence, freedom and the people’s well-being.

In Hưng Yên Province, the Party leader and his delegation offered flowers and incense at the memorial house of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Linh, honouring a steadfast revolutionary who devoted his life to national independence and socialism.

Linh, real name Nguyễn Văn Cúc (alias Muoi Cuc), was widely respected as a principled and innovative leader, remembered for his commitment to action and accountability. As the first Party General Secretary of the Đổi mới (Renewal) period, he worked with the Politburo and the Party Central Committee to chart a reform path suited to Việt Nam’s conditions, delivering initial breakthroughs and gradual improvements in living standards.

The delegation also paid tribute to revolutionaries Tô Hiệu and Lê Văn Lương at their memorial sites in Hưng Yên, acknowledging their lifelong dedication and sacrifices for the revolutionary cause, national independence and the happiness of the people.

Born in 1912 in Hưng Yên Province, Tô Hiệu joined the revolution at the age of 14 and sacrificed his life on March 7, 1944.

Lê Văn Lương was remembered as a leader of integrity and exemplary revolutionary ethics, and a devoted and outstanding student of President Hồ Chí Minh.

At the memorial house of Lieutenant General Nguyễn Bình, a Hero of the People’s Armed Forces, Lâm expressed deep respect for the heroic martyr whose outstanding military leadership made significant contributions to the resistance wars against colonialism and imperialism and to the cause of national liberation. VNA/VNS