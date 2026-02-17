Youth power fuels HCM City’s breakthrough

HCM CITY — Throughout HCM City’s development journey, members of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union have consistently left a strong imprint through their pioneering spirit, creativity and deep sense of responsibility to the community.

By taking on difficult and new tasks, the city’s youths are standing at the forefront of socio-economic development alongside local authorities. Large-scale volunteer programmes initiated and sustained by the union have become hallmarks of the city’s youth movement and have since been replicated nationwide.

These include the Green Summer, Red Flamboyant, Pink Holiday and Green March campaigns, as well as Exam Season Support, Blue Shirt Tutors and Spring Volunteer activities. Beyond their scale, these initiatives have provided practical assistance to disadvantaged students, workers and families, especially during Tết.

Lê Quốc Phong, standing deputy secretary of the HCM City Party Committee, said youth movements remain bright spots in the city’s development landscape. Volunteer campaigns not only attract large numbers of participants but also leave a positive impression on residents.

“From long-running community programmes to disaster relief efforts across the country, the sharing and pioneering spirit of the city’s youth continues to spread widely,” he said.

Alongside volunteerism, the “Creative Youth” movement has generated tens of thousands of initiatives. Many projects have directly contributed to digital transformation, administrative reform, environmental protection and the city's development.

New models such as the Young Theoretical Club and writing contests themed “My Beloved City” have further nurtured patriotism, civic pride and social responsibility among young people.

Bùi Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union, said that following the administrative restructuring last year, the city has become the country’s most populous locality, home to more than 3.5 million young people.

“This scale requires renewed thinking and more effective methods of organisation.”

Maintaining outdated approaches would make it impossible to mobilise and lead such a large youth population, he said, adding that a streamlined apparatus must operate in a smarter, faster and more efficient manner.

According to Huy, youth programmes in the city should prioritise areas where young people have clear advantages, including science and technology, digital transformation, innovation, entrepreneurship and international integration.

The youth organisation must carry out activities in a substantive way, closely aligned with key city strategies such as building a smart city, digital government and digital economy, and developing a dynamic innovation ecosystem.

He also called for stronger links between young people and research institutes, universities and major city projects, while ensuring timely support for innovative startups.

At the same time, comprehensive policies are needed to support students, young workers and migrants from other provinces so they can build stable careers and long-term lives in the city.

As the city accelerates digital transformation across sectors, grassroots youth organisations are actively helping residents adapt to new technologies.

Lý Quang Tiên, secretary of the Youth Union of Bà Rịa Ward, said the ward manages more than 2,750 members across 50 affiliated branches and identifies digital transformation as a breakthrough task, with volunteer teams being deployed to guide residents in using online public services.

In rural areas, youth unions are also supporting entrepreneurship. Nguyễn Minh Tuấn Anh, secretary of the Youth Union of Bàu Lâm Commune, expressed hope for greater attention to rural and ethnic minority youth, enabling them to create sustainable livelihoods and contribute to local development.

From the perspective of entrepreneurs, Trần Tài, secretary of the Youth Branch of Việt Nam Biological Mushroom Company, said a sustainable startup ecosystem requires deeper, long-term solutions.

He emphasised the need for closer linkages among the State, businesses, scientists and investors to ensure a smooth transition from research to commercialisation.

“Support programmes should be focused and prioritise genuinely innovative enterprises.”

While new central resolutions are opening up opportunities for high-tech agriculture, the green economy and private-sector growth, challenges remain, including complex procedures for accessing capital and shortages of quality infrastructure and human resources.

Continued administrative reform and the development of specialised startup support centres are therefore crucial.

Lê Quốc Phong said youth cadres must combine political steadfastness, intellectual capacity and practical experience to effectively advise Party committees and connect young people with the city’s strategic goals.

He said the Youth Union can truly play its central role in mobilising young people for the city’s sustainable development only when its movements are closely linked to the city’s key priorities and the real needs of young people. — VNS