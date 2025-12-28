Việt Nam, Laos strengthen cooperation in border management, development

VIENTIANE — Việt Nam and Laos have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in border management and development during the 34th annual meeting between their respective border delegations held in Vientiane from December 25–27.

The Vietnamese border delegation was led by Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ, while the Lao delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maythong Thammavongsa.

Held in an atmosphere of special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and deep mutual trust, the meeting provided an opportunity for the two sides to review the implementation of the 2016 Agreement on the Regulations on Border Management and Land Border Gates between Việt Nam and Laos (the 2016 Agreement), and the minutes of the 33rd annual meeting for the 2024-2025 period.

Participants discussed orientations for future cooperation in line with the two countries’ relationship of “great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion.” The two sides exchanged views and assessed the border management work in 2025, proposing practical solutions to further improve its effectiveness in the new context.

During 2024–2025, the Việt Nam–Laos joint border expert group conducted 10 field surveys, promptly addressing issues arising along the shared border. Both sides coordinated closely in managing and protecting the border line and national border markers, overseeing construction activities in border areas in accordance with the 2016 Agreement, particularly for projects located within 100 metres of the common border line.

Positive results were also recorded in border gate management and development. Entry and exit control at border gates and crossings was carried out in accordance with relevant international treaties and bilateral agreements, contributing to the maintenance of security, public order, and social safety in border areas.

In addition, the two sides enhanced coordination in measures to detect, combat, and effectively prevent cross-border and transnational criminal organisations and networks, in accordance with international treaties and agreements signed by both countries.

They worked closely to implement border trade-related agreements reached at the 33rd annual meeting and regularly coordinated public communication efforts to disseminate the two legal documents on the Việt Nam–Laos border, along with relevant bilateral agreements and regulations on border management and protection.

At the meeting, the heads of the two delegations reached important shared understandings on cooperation priorities for 2026, covering border and marker protection, construction management in border and border gate areas, immigration control and cross-border movement, maintenance of security and social order in border areas, promotion of trade and development cooperation, and dissemination of border-related laws.

The two sides agreed to begin preparations for joint inspections of the border line and markers in accordance with the 2016 Protocol on the Border Line and Border Markers signed on March 16, 2016 and the 2016 Agreement, while also moving toward revising and supplementing the agreement to suit the new situation. They further agreed to hold the 35th annual meeting in Việt Nam in the fourth quarter of 2026. — VNA/VNS