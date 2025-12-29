Việt Nam, Spain eye sustainable, comprehensive strategic partnership: Diplomat

HÀ NỘI — Spanish Ambassador to Việt Nam Carmen Cano De Lasala has described 2025 as a “highly important and special” year, marked by pivotal milestones that laid a solid foundation for the two countries to elevate the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the near future.

In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), De Lasala said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s official visit to Việt Nam in April this year – the first by a Spanish prime minister since diplomatic ties were established in 1977 – marked a historic milestone, as leaders of the two countries agreed to work towards upgrading the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, a goal reinforced by the inaugural meeting of the Joint Committee for Economic, Trade, and Investment Cooperation held in Madrid two months ago.

Despite the geographical distance, people-to-people ties between the two countries have grown stronger than ever, she stated, adding that Spaniards feel extremely comfortable in Việt Nam, where they are always welcomed with warmth and sincerity.

A record of nearly 100,000 Spanish tourists visit Việt Nam each year, vividly underscoring the Southeast Asian country’s growing appeal, she noted, adding that Spain’s newly released Foreign Action Strategy identifies Việt Nam as a top-priority partner to fully unlock the potential for bilateral cooperation.

Regarding the European Union (EU) – Việt Nam diplomatic relations and five years of the implementation of the EU – Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the diplomat noted the agreement had been extremely positive for the bilateral ties. Since the agreement took effect, EU–Việt Nam trade has surged by 46 per cent. The bilateral trade with Spain alone rose 17 per cent last year, hitting 6 billion EUR (over US$7 billion).

However, the ambassador emphasised that efforts are needed to address the current trade imbalance, as Spanish exports to Việt Nam remain relatively modest compared with their potential.

De Lasala called for the removal of non-tariff barriers and encouraging Spanish companies operating in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and tourism to engage more deeply in Việt Nam’s impressive socio-economic development. She also highlighted that Spain was among the first EU countries to ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Regarding sustainable development, the diplomat particularly spotlighted the long-standing maritime tradition of both countries, noting that Spain is not only a member of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) but also the world’s second-largest fishing power.

For efforts to lift the European Commission's “yellow card” for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, the ambassador affirmed that this is a key and decisive task to protect the ocean. She stated that Spain has invested heavily in both technology and human resources in this fight, much like Việt Nam is determined to do.

De Lasala emphasised that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two countries in April this year has opened the door to deeper cooperation in the fisheries sector.

Spain stands ready to share its valuable practical experience with Việt Nam to jointly promote sustainable ocean management and blue economic development, she added. — VNA/VNS