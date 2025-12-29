Việt Nam pledges continued active role in IPU

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s National Assembly has consistently identified active and responsible participation in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) activities as one of its key priorities, said NA Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương.

At a reception for IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong in Hà Nội on Monday, Phương called for further attention and support from the Secretary General and the IPU Secretariat to strengthen effective and trusted ties between the IPU and the Vietnamese legislature, thereby making practical contributions to shared objectives.

The Vietnamese NA appreciates the Secretary General’s attention and support, which have contributed significantly to the success of major IPU events hosted by the legislature, most recently the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Hanoi in 2023, he said.

These events were not only significant for the IPU but also marked important milestones in Việt Nam’s international integration and the development of its parliamentary diplomacy, the legislator stressed.

He praised the Secretary General for helping elevate the role, standing and voice of parliaments and parliamentarians on the international stage, including young and women lawmakers, in pursuit of the IPU’s shared goals of peace, democracy, prosperity and sustainability for nations and people worldwide.

For his part, Chungong thanked the Vietnamese legislature for its consistent partnership with the IPU in successfully implementing priority programmes, strategies and activities.

He affirmed his continued support for the NA in multilateral parliamentary diplomacy, the application of science and technology in its work, and its increasingly active role and contributions within the IPU.

The two sides agreed to step up close coordination in the time ahead to enhance cooperation between the IPU and Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS