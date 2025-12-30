Poland’s humanitarian aid for Việt Nam arrives in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A ceremony was held at Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on Sunday to receive a shipment of humanitarian aid from the government of Poland to support disaster recovery efforts in Đắk Lắk Province.

The aid consignment includes essential items such as blankets, tents, buckets, basins and tubular elastic bandages. These supplies are expected to help local residents overcome the consequences of natural disasters and stabilise their daily lives.

Vietnamese ambassador to Poland Hà Hoàng Hải described the assistance as a noble gesture by the Polish government and people, reflecting strong humane values and the traditional friendship between the two countries and their peoples.

He noted that the support is especially meaningful as Việt Nam and Poland are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

In recent years, the government and people of Poland have consistently stood alongside Việt Namin addressing challenges caused by natural disasters and public health threats.

Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Poland was among the first European Union countries to provide assistance to Việt Nam, donating nearly 1.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and more than eight tonnes of medical equipment worth approximately US$3.6 million. — VNA/VNS