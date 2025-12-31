Deployment decisions presented to military officers for UN peacekeeping missions

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday to hand over the State President’s decisions to deploy four officers to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions.

The officers have been carefully vetted and fully meet the UN’s stringent standards. They are ready to replace personnel currently serving with the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and to take up new posts at the UN Liaison Office for Peace and Security in Brussels, Belgium.

Among them, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Vũ Thị Liên, Assistant of the Training Department at the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, was selected for the position of Security and Defence Policy Specialist at the UN Liaison Office for Peace and Security in Brussels, Belgium.

She is the first female Vietnamese officer to hold a post at the UN Office, marking an important milestone in the professional and deepening international integration of Việt Nam’s peacekeeping forces.

Lieutenant Colonel Đặng Thu Hà, a former editor at the Quân đội nhân dân (People’s Army) newspaper, has been assigned to replace Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Huyền Anh as the Military Public Information Officer (MPIO) at the MINUSCA.

Captain Nguyễn Huy Khải, Foreign Affairs Assistant at Military Hospital 175, has been assigned to replace Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Huy Tuấn as the Chief of Equipment (COE) officer at the MINUSCA.

Captain Khải previously served with the Level-2 Field Hospital No 3 under the UNMISS mission in South Sudan, gaining practical experience in a multinational and multicultural environment.

Senior Lieutenant Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Trâm of the Việt Nam Coast Guard has been assigned to replace Lieutenant Colonel Bùi Thị Minh Nguyệt as the Staff Officer for Training (SO Training) at the MINUSCA.

She is the first female officer from the Coast Guard to be deployed individually, having received formal training as a military, gender and communication observer, and completed multiple specialised courses domestically and abroad, fully prepared to meet the mission’s requirements.

Major General Phạm Mạnh Thắng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, commended the agency and relevant agencies for their thorough preparations and training, ensuring readiness for deployments to UN peacekeeping missions and key UN offices.

He expressed confidence that the selected officers will perform their duties with excellence in their assigned roles.

On behalf of the deployed officers, Liên affirmed that they will fully comply with Vietnamese law, the laws of the host country, military discipline, and UN regulations.

She stated that in addition to their professional duties, the officers will actively monitor and assess the field situation to ensure the absolute safety and security of personnel and equipment, while also promoting the image of Vietnamese soldiers on the international stage. — VNA/VNS